On April 6, Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community held its monthly meeting at the home of member Donna Bouterie, who also prepared a meal for the group.
Present were President Jean Hebert, Vice President Karen Moran, Secretary and International Chair Gloria Messenger, Reporter and Literacy Chair Pam Villagran, Parliamentarian and Scrapbook Chair Sue Nelson, Family Life and Environmental Chair Donna Bouterie and Hospitality Chair Cathy Vilardo.
Other members present were Millie Meyers, Ethel Gilless and Gwen Domiano.
During the meeting each chair gave their reports and several topics were discussed including Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community’s upcoming Volunteer Appreciation and Scholarship Award Luncheon. The event will be May 25 at Mike’s Catfish Restaurant in Amite. Chairperson for the event is TVFC Scholarship Chair Jean Hebert.
Another upcoming event discussed at the meeting was Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community’s statewide annual convention. TVFC will be hosting the one-day event at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ponchatoula on June 7, and Messenger is the chairperson.