THURSDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham-Springs Walker Branch Library. Event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Teen Reads — Alice's Adventures: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
LPL Improv Group: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library. Acting fun that improves communication skills and provides a safe environment for creative learning and self-growth.
FRIDAY
Wiggle Worms Music and Movement: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.
Book Babies: 10:30 a.m., Watson Branch Library.
Mardi Gras Bead Art: 10:30 a.m., South Branch Library.
COA Mardi Gras Dance: 6:30 p.m., The Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs. The Livingston Council on Aging will host a Mardi Gras dance for senior citizens age 60 years and older. Admission is $6 per person, $10 per couple. Dinner will be served, and live music will be provided by the band Poo-Yai. Attend for a fun-filled evening.
SATURDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
S.T.E.A.M. Saturdays: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.
Gospel Singing & Chili Taste-Fair: 11 a.m., Walker Pentecostal Church, 9969 Florida Blvd., Walker. There will be free food (hot dogs) and games, as well as some invited singers and home church singers, including children.
Krewe of Tickfaw Parade: 2 p.m. Starting near Dendinger Rd., the parade will travel down river, pass by Tin Lizzy’s, continue to Swamp Road, pass Boopalu’s and Warsaw Marina, then end back down river.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Tabletop Gaming Night: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Mardi Gras (Closure): All Livingston Parish Library branches will be closed in observance of Mardi Gras. Regular business hours will resume Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and South Branch libraries.
MARCH 7
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham-Springs Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Topsy Turvy Tea Party: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Self Defense Class: 6:30 p.m., South Branch Library.