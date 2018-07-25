Jambalaya fundraiser
The family of chef Beaux Bebatz is working to keep his newly opened restaurant, Catered Central, open. Debatz recently required surgery after a wreck. The restaurant will hold a benefit for him from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant, 6865 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs. Jambalaya is $8 and can be eaten at the restaurant or carried out.
Garfish rodeos
Two garfish rodeos are planned Saturday and Sunday.
Blind River Bar's 32nd annual Garfish Rodeo is at the Manny's Bar on La. 22 in Maurepas. Cost is $75 a boat. Sign up at noon Saturday. Proceeds are donated to St. Jude though Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer.
Registration for the eighth annual Black Lake Club Garfish Rodeo is Saturday. Weigh-in is noon Sunday.
Detail about both events are available on Facebook at Visit Livingston Parish.
Open House at COA in Maurepas
The Livingston Council on Aging will host an open house at the Maurepas meal site from 8 a.m. to 12:30 Friday at 24259 La. 22, Maurepas. Food, music, bingo and door prizes will be available. All seniors 60 years and older are welcome to attend.
Campaign announcements
The Advocate Livingston-Tangipahoa Community News Section will publish campaign announcements for local elections.
All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 2. Email announcements and a photograph to livingston@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call Editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Government contracting course set
The Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Louisiana University is hosting a free government contracting course Tuesday in Walker.
Co-sponsored by Louisiana PTAC, the workshop titled “Get on Schedule with GSA: Step by Step Guide to Doing Business with the Federal Government” will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center lecture hall, 9261 Florida Blvd.
For information, call (985) 549-3831. Registration is available online at lsbdc.org.
On the way
- Quads Volleyball Draw Tournament, open to any skill level or age, is Aug. 3. For information, call (225) 380-1400.
- Denham Springs Athletic Association annual Golf Classic is Aug. 18 at Greystone Golf and Country Club. Contact Paul Guitrau at (225) 754-2581 or paul.guitrau@mcdermott.com.
- From Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish will accept entries from current and former residents of the parish. It is seeking original art for exhibition and possible inclusion in a coffee-table style book. Visit artslivingston.org for information.