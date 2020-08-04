Dr. Jherie Ducombs, a cardiologist at North Oaks Health System in Hammond, was elected to the American Heart Association Southeast board of directors, a news release said.
Ducombs will serve on the board during the association’s 2020-2021 fiscal year. The American Heart Association is a voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. The American Heart Association Southeast region services Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Puerto Rico.
Ducombs serves as assistant chief medical officer and chairman of the Network Operations Council for its multispecialty physician group.
“The American Heart Association’s dedication to improving the cardiovascular health of all Americans is vitally important work — even more so today as we struggle across the nation with COVID-19,” said Ducombs. “I am honored to serve as a board member during these critical times for public health improvement and look forward to helping the American Heart Association continue to lead the fight to saves lives from cardiovascular diseases and stroke.”