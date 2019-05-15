Zydeco Mike, Jo-El Sonnier and The Johnny Sansone Band will perform during the 21-team Riff Ridgel Crawfish Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Village of Tickfaw Festival Grounds, 50081 U.S. 51.
There will be a crawfish eating contest, with prizes for the 11-and-younger and 12-and-older age categories, and a washer board tournament. Magician Billy Ferguson will perform in the Children's Tent at 11 a.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance at Tickfaw Town Hall, 50081 U.S. 51; University Donuts, 1215 W. University Ave., Hammond; and at www.riffridgelcrawfishcookoff.com. Tickets are $35 at the gate, with children 11 and younger admitted free.
The Riff Ridgel Crawfish Cook-Off Benefit is dedicated to providing support to families and individuals who are dealing with a catastrophic accident or illness. Proceeds this year will go to Riff Ridgel and Norma Morgan Strate’s family to cover outstanding medical expenses. Ridgel has been a quadriplegic since an accident in August 2010. Strate died April 15 after a two-year battle with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.