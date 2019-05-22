Doyle High School's graduation ceremonies were held at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Southeastern Louisiana University. 

* Summa Cum Laude 3.75 or above

# Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749

Hayes Channing Albin

Austin Garrett Armstrong

Kaitlyn Shelby Bagents

Mayce Ann Balfantz *

Kayla Deshea Ballard

Allyssa Danielle Beatty #

Brooks Montgomery Beatty

Madison Jean Belletto

Ashlynn Richelle Blades

Matthew Jeremiah Bonneval

Jacob Warren Boutwell

Jacob Anthony Bowman

Allison Nicole Bridges

Felicity Celeste Bridges #

Michael Chase Buchanan #

Ian MacAllister Kaw Bump

Gabriel Ochoa Castillo

Alessa Renae Clark *

Bradley Jude Courtney

Drew Thomas Davis #

Mason Bert Davis

Eli Nolan Dawsey *

Morgan Elizabeth Diaville *

Jacob Corey Duffy

Caitlynn Denea Dupre #

David Joseph Dupre #

Madelynn Paige Dupre #

Blake Joseph Edwards

Draven Charles Ervin

Jacob Louis Gayle

J'Kobe George

Elizabeth Deshea Geter *

Braedon Keller Gray

Katelyn Victoria Griffin *

Shaine Dylan Harrington

Victoria Larae Hicks

Allyson Gail Holder *

Lance Michael Howze

Isabella Jolie Johnson *

Tanner Ray Johnson

Whitley Rae Johnson

Bradley Hayes Jones

Joshua Scott Jones

Talmadge Cameron Jones

Misty Leann King

Tanner Cole Lacey

Clayton Lee Lacomb

Steven Victor Lejeune

Malerie Jane Light *

Alyssa Renee Lovell *

Brianna Mykayla Lucas

Gabrielle Lucia #

Cole Russell Mack

Laci Marie Martin

Colby Michael Matthews

Chelsea Nicole McCray

Preston Douglas McDonald

Kylie Elise Merrell

Ashlee Renee' Meyers

Kolt Everett Mitchell

Hunter Lee Mizell

Callie B. Murray

Jasmine Brianne Nasser *

Jessica Haley Neyland

Julianne Elizabeth Neyland

Shelby Ray Noland

Justyce Lane Ortego *

Braxton Dane Pittman

Alissa Breneé Ragas

Jeane Rose Ray

Trent Dwayne Rayborn

Taylor James Ronald Riley

Deanna Lynn Root

Luke Sanders

Travis Pipes Saucier

Brianna Ree Savoy #

Taylor Mayfield Shoultz *

Dakota Glenn Sibley

Jarrette Matthew Sibley

Evan Michael Simmons

Chandler Reed Sims

Bryce Anthony Smith #

Darion Clintelle Tate

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Taylor

Sydney René Taylor *

Aurianna Dawn Terpstra

Hayden Dayne Thigpen *

Tristan Zachary Veach

Alexis Ann Vernazza

Stephen Shane Wall Jr.

Braileigh Shawn Wheat

Rayne Elisabeth Wiley #

View comments