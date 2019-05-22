Doyle High School's graduation ceremonies were held at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Southeastern Louisiana University.
* Summa Cum Laude 3.75 or above
# Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749
Hayes Channing Albin
Austin Garrett Armstrong
Kaitlyn Shelby Bagents
Mayce Ann Balfantz *
Kayla Deshea Ballard
Allyssa Danielle Beatty #
Brooks Montgomery Beatty
Madison Jean Belletto
Ashlynn Richelle Blades
Matthew Jeremiah Bonneval
Jacob Warren Boutwell
Jacob Anthony Bowman
Allison Nicole Bridges
Felicity Celeste Bridges #
Michael Chase Buchanan #
Ian MacAllister Kaw Bump
Gabriel Ochoa Castillo
Alessa Renae Clark *
Bradley Jude Courtney
Drew Thomas Davis #
Mason Bert Davis
Eli Nolan Dawsey *
Morgan Elizabeth Diaville *
Jacob Corey Duffy
Caitlynn Denea Dupre #
David Joseph Dupre #
Madelynn Paige Dupre #
Blake Joseph Edwards
Draven Charles Ervin
Jacob Louis Gayle
J'Kobe George
Elizabeth Deshea Geter *
Braedon Keller Gray
Katelyn Victoria Griffin *
Shaine Dylan Harrington
Victoria Larae Hicks
Allyson Gail Holder *
Lance Michael Howze
Isabella Jolie Johnson *
Tanner Ray Johnson
Whitley Rae Johnson
Bradley Hayes Jones
Joshua Scott Jones
Talmadge Cameron Jones
Misty Leann King
Tanner Cole Lacey
Clayton Lee Lacomb
Steven Victor Lejeune
Malerie Jane Light *
Alyssa Renee Lovell *
Brianna Mykayla Lucas
Gabrielle Lucia #
Cole Russell Mack
Laci Marie Martin
Colby Michael Matthews
Chelsea Nicole McCray
Preston Douglas McDonald
Kylie Elise Merrell
Ashlee Renee' Meyers
Kolt Everett Mitchell
Hunter Lee Mizell
Callie B. Murray
Jasmine Brianne Nasser *
Jessica Haley Neyland
Julianne Elizabeth Neyland
Shelby Ray Noland
Justyce Lane Ortego *
Braxton Dane Pittman
Alissa Breneé Ragas
Jeane Rose Ray
Trent Dwayne Rayborn
Taylor James Ronald Riley
Deanna Lynn Root
Luke Sanders
Travis Pipes Saucier
Brianna Ree Savoy #
Taylor Mayfield Shoultz *
Dakota Glenn Sibley
Jarrette Matthew Sibley
Evan Michael Simmons
Chandler Reed Sims
Bryce Anthony Smith #
Darion Clintelle Tate
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Taylor
Sydney René Taylor *
Aurianna Dawn Terpstra
Hayden Dayne Thigpen *
Tristan Zachary Veach
Alexis Ann Vernazza
Stephen Shane Wall Jr.
Braileigh Shawn Wheat
Rayne Elisabeth Wiley #