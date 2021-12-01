The historic heart of Hammond beat with the activity generated by large crowds who took advantage of a cool, clear night Nov. 19, to once again enjoy Starry November Night, a community activity sponsored by the Downtown Development District.
Last year’s Starry November Night had to be canceled because of the fear of spreading the coronavirus, but the resumption of Starry Night, the sixteenth annual, proved to be a hit. The evening’s slate of activities started just before sundown and from the outset the DDD staff was swamped with patrons waiting to purchase tickets for the Wine Stroll, a major draw of the evening
Those who chose to pursue the Wine Stroll were given a wineglass that lit up and a map of the many businesses downtown where various wines could be sampled. At each stop, in addition to a wine tasting, visitors were offered various treats. At some of the stops, works of art by local artists were on display for viewing and purchase.
Several dozen booths offering a wide variety of foods, craft items and business information filled the two large parking lots along the railroad tracks in the heart of the city. Among the vendors doing a brisk business were food trucks and stalls where sweets and other edible treats were available.
Live music was provided by Tyler Kinchen and the Right Pieces and the headliner, Marc Broussard. As is typical at Louisiana fairs and festivals, the live music attracted steady crowds and encouraged some to dance in the street.
For the youngsters, the major attraction was the opportunity to ride on one of the two miniature motor-driven trains that brought passengers down Thomas Street, the city’s main thoroughfare, past historic Cate Square, for many years a park in the heart of the city. In the square, train riders could enjoy the lighted holiday decorations that grace the park during the Christmas season. Long lines of quickly formed as many awaited their turn to enjoy the brief train tour of the downtown area.
At the Louisiana Children’s Discovery Center museum, children were encouraged to write letters to Santa Claus that could be mailed in a special box prepared for the occasion. The children could also make reindeer using paper tubes and an assortment of decorations to enhance their creations.
Patty Robique, director of the center, said the children were enjoying the opportunity to be out in the night with their parents.
“We have had a steady stream of children participating in our activities since we started at 5 p.m. In past years, we were so busy inside the museum that we decided to move the activity outside, and it has worked out well. The kids are having fun, and that’s what it is all about,” she said.
Across the street from the museum, Stephanie Shank was kept busy spinning cotton candy given to the visitors courtesy of the Realty Executives Real Estate Co. The sweet aroma from the heated sugar forming the fluffy concoctions wafted through the air adding to the carnival atmosphere generated by the Starry November Night evening.
Shank said, “This is really fun. … I think just about everyone, especially children, love cotton candy. We have been having fun spinning the cotton candy, and it seems that people enjoy watching it being made as much as they do eating it.
"Starry November Night is a good time and a great evening for all of Hammond and the many people from all around who came down here to have a good time on a beautiful night.”