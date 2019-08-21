Leadership Livingston’s newest class began learning about Livingston Parish at the Livingston Parish Chamber’s State of the Parish luncheon.
The class participants were announced and kicked off their class by getting an update from Parish President Layton Ricks, a news release said.
“Leadership Livingston is approaching 200 graduates,” said Livingston Parish Chamber President and CEO April Wehrs. “We are excited to see what the Class of 2020 will accomplish.”
The 27 participants previously met at the Livingston Parish Chamber office where they learned about their classmates and received an overview of the program, including community service projects they will select and complete in teams.
“Community service projects are a significant component of the leadership program,” said Wehrs. “They are a great way for the class to put what they’ve learned into action and elevate the parish they just learned about.”
The Leadership Livingston Class includes Jeremy Aydell, Sport Clips; Courtney Chaney, Livingston Parish Council; Jim Chapman, Farrell-Calhoun Paint Company Inc.; Chastity Chauvin, French Settlement High School; Jeanette Clark, city of Denham Springs; John Dillon, All Star Nissan & Kia; Carl Domingue, Neighbors Federal Credit Union; Joffrey Easley, Forte & Tablada Inc.; Aaron Ellis, Aaron Ellis Attorney at Law LLC; and Tiffany Gautier, North Oaks Health System.
Also, Nicky Gautreau, Bank of Zachary; Richard Hill, LaPorte CPA’s & Business Advisors; Lance Landry, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office; Darren Massey, Pelican State Credit Union; Tim McMasters, Livingston Parish Assessor Office; Landry Meche, Jefferson Financial FCU; Vanissa Murphy, Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC; Chris Neal, Pelican State Credit Union; Gary O’Neal, Jr., Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC; and Dev Patel, First Guaranty Bank.
Also, Christine Patrick, Livingston Parish Chamber; Kevin Pope, Livingston Parish Clerk of Court Office; Todd Price, Holmes Building Materials; Amanda Seals, Ochsner Medical Center; Joel Stern, Our Lady of the Lake; Sandy Teal, Livingston Parish Council and Kelly Westmoreland, Neighbors Federal Credit Union.