Music, rides and strawberries highlighted the last day of the 50th Strawberry Festival Sunday in Ponchatoula, but gunfire temporarily shut down the festival Saturday night.
The Ponchatoula Police Department building and a citizen's car were hit several times, the police department said Sunday.
There were no injuries from the gunfire that erupted at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 200 block of West Hickory Street, police said.
"Police recovered over a dozen shell casings at the scene and believe there were at least two shooters," the Tangipahoa Police Department said on its Facebook page.
Booths and music returned Sunday as festivalgoers headed out to taste all things strawberry and listen to music.