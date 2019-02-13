Jan. 23
Scofield, Chase: 32, 41155 Rhea St., Gonzales, violation of protective orders.
Simoneaux, Elizabeth: 50, 31550 R. Arnett St., Holden, theft, simple burglary.
Daisey, Sandy: 30, 26225 Cottonwood Drive, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
Sanders, Austin Holt: 34, 15313 Ski Stone, Baker, theft, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Lodrigue, Delane: 35, 40273 La. 42, Prairieville, two counts suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, security required, switched plate, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding.
Swilley, Michael Edward: 32, 8245 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, six counts manufacture, six counts cultivation, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, four counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Landry, Joseph: 37, 39083 Bayou Pigeon Road, Plaquemine, failure to pay child support.
Bishop, Philip D.: 33, 29945 Dubois Road, Holden, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, no driver license, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security.
Williams, Kendarius D'aron: 20, 7615 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary.
Bonfanti, Troy: 33, 3322 Millbrook Road, Baton Rouge, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, two counts security required, monetary instrument abuse, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, owner to secure registration, reckless operation of a vehicle
Altares, Ricardo: 31, 3763 Soledad Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Jan. 24
Baye, Jules: 24, 675 Woodale Blvd., Baton Rouge, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer.
Logan, Jeremy: 29, 28026 Satsuma Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Ashley, Weston Keith: 34, 22292 Achord Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, vehicle license required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, traffic bench warrant, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, illegal possession of stolen things.
Bond, Jerry K.: 30, 23343 Ben Edwards St., Denham Springs, parole.
Collie, Dean Joseph: 52, 14728 La. 16, Glynn, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Stringer, Rodney G.: 48, 25880 John Lane, Denham Springs, second degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Wren, James A.: 31, 32120 Cain Market Road, Walker, probation.
Paddie, Dallas: 25, 13905 Dunlap Hall Road, Walker, illuminating devices required, no driver's license.
Wade, Faith: 23, 6691 La. 1, Belle Rose, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, child passenger restraint system.
Smith, Charles Alan: 31, 21425 Cullen Drive, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer with force or violence, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, possession of shotgun less than 16", battery of a correctional facility employee.
Drane, Derek: 31, 122 Diana Road, Wisner, illegal possession of stolen things, resisting an officer.
Hodges, David: 32, 24624 Julie Hodges Road, Denham Springs, five counts manufacture, five counts cultivation, two counts distribution, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, three counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, owner to secure registration, expired motor vehicle insurance, unlawful sale/purchase/possession of tobacco.
Roger, Michael: 32, 11172 River Highland Drive, St. Amant, two counts theft.
Henderson, Huey Scott: 47, 16473 George Dupree Lane., Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, two counts flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
Dickey, Seth: 42, 9067 La. 941, Gonzales, speeding, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, failure to appear, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
Hernandez, Joshua Lamar: 35, 18014 Autumn View, Prairieville, driving while intoxicated.
Pizzolato, Daryl K.: 50, 30715 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without perscritpion, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, proper equipment required on vehicles, domestic abuse battery.
Jan. 25
Alford, Kara Breann: 27, 13666 Friendship St., Walker, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, no driver license, tail lamps, display of plates, all drivers must secure license/emergency vehicle exception, expired motor vehicle insurance, speeding.
Dunlap, Dylan Matthew: 24, 9759 Florida Blvd., Walker, careless operation, speeding.
Sanderford, Jesse Robert: 20, 30562 Milton Road, Walker, three counts evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, careless operation, no driver's license, switched plate, vehicle registration expired.
Nevels, Kristopher: 20, 14152 Hood Road, Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required.
Juge, Willard: 50, 18465 La. 416, Rougon, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Pourciau, David Lee: 49, 03134 Bristle Cone Court, Greenwell Springs, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Sullivan, Raymond Edward: 65, 20965 S. Rose St., Livingston, two counts enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
Edwards,Warren Jarmiel: 32, 13771 Basin Court, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Lipscomb, Joshua H.: 29, 28490 Cockervail, Holden, simple battery domestic violence.
Lewis, Terrence: 40, 1616 Moore Lane, Hammond, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Pozhidayev, Aleksey: 24, 28301 Rose Oak St., Ponchatoula, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Burton, Jennifer Newman: 31, 27946 Hancock Road, Holden, probation.
Parrish, Brandi: 36, 10225 Carter Hills St., Denham Springs, switched plate, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Fortier, Charles: 50, 13250 Roddy Road, Gonzales, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.
Champton, Alex Joseph: 27, 62073 Bennet Road, Roseland, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Gentry, John: 39, 52177 John Forbes Road, Franklinton, transported/court/return.
Hurley, Curtis Wayne: 43, 31460 La. 16, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated.
Kenney, Camille A.: 49, 29890 Martin Palmer Road, Albany, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, failure to pay child support.
Knapp, Jessica: 33, 11021 Arlene Drive, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
Butler, Kenyoda: 43, 4340 Wimbish Drive, Baker, speeding, traffic bench warrant, false certificates.
Hollingsworth, Haley: 26, 3508 La. 63, Clinton, theft, false certificates, security required.
Jan. 26
Andrade, Ashley: 27, 36832 Wiess Road, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
James, Kalisha: 27, 4612 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, driving on right side of road/exceptions, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Thibodeaux, Laikyn Victoria: 28, 30099 Propane Alley, Walker, stop signs and yield signs, illuminating devices required, traffic bench warrant, civil warrant, simple battery.
Billings, Jeremy J.: 32, 29785 Leach Lane, Denham Springs, theft, criminal trespass, two counts speeding, three counts traffic bench warrant, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Mercante, Scott L.: 37, 26603 Bennett Road, Holden, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, turning movements and required signals.
Presley, Benjamin: 27, 30346 Brandie Drive, Walker, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, speeding, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, simple criminal damage to property, accident reports/when and to whom made/information aid, disturbing the peace, security required, attempt/simple burglary.
Jan. 27
Palmintier, Jamey: 46, 34832 La. 1019, Denham Springs, tail lamps, switched plate, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, owner to secure registration, false certificates, security required.
Scott, Jeffery: 45, 12424 Brandon Ave., Denham Springs, theft.
Noyola, Adan: 23, 23490 Williams Lane, Springfield, driving while intoxicated, driving on right side of road/exceptions.
Leonard, Shane Andrew: 29, 30674 Shannon Drive, Denham Springs, driving on roadway lane for traffic, stop signs and yield signs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Carter, Amy S.: 50, 8170 Violet St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Robertson, Blaine Michael: 32, 26632 Bennett Road, Holden, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Johnson, Randy J.: 40, 8815 Cherokee Ave., Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Caston, David Glenn: 33, 00946 Kennon Drive, Baker, fugitive.
Jan. 28
Perkins, Jessica: 36, 381 Azalea Drive, Amite, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Thames, Jesse Lee: 33, 29135 Tom Williams Road, Independence, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts theft of a motor vehicle.
Marks, Billy P.: 32, 32355 La. 1036 North, Holden, fugitive.
Williamson, Ashley Renee: 29, 36615 La. 447, Denham Springs, theft, traffic bench warrant.
Norwood, April: 34, 20155 Perrin Ferry Road, Springfield, driving on roadway lane for traffic, security required, vehicle registration expired.
Slocum, Patricia Lynn: 44, 20155 Perrin Ferry, Springfield, one way roadways and rotary traffic islands, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, traffic control signals.
Kennison, Clay H.: 46, 9210 Dabney Drive, Denham Springs, court remand.
Morrell, Tyler Rusty: 26, 32948 Percy Young Road, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Russell, Russ: 49, 321 Blackburn Road, Hammond, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Glaub, William: 41, 12762 Bonnie Bleu Drive, Denham Springs, theft.
Mcknabb, Terence: 47, 2816 Keithway Drive, Harvey, theft of a motor vehicle.
Bizette, Chad: 46, 18272 La. 42, Livingston, operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued, security required, proper equipment required on vehicles.
Jan. 29
Caldwell, Stephen: 43, 11358 Copperwood Drive, Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Carty, Christina Marie: 42, 1122 S. River Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass, two counts possession of marijuana under 14 grams, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft.
Randolph, James J.: 38, 8380 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Mcraney, Landon: 18, 21040 La. 447, Denham Springs, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, poss. of marijuana under 14 grams, no driver license, turning movements and required signals.
Hussey, Joshua: 28, 1056 Hunters Run Ave., Zachary, fugitive.
Ellis, Johnny: 37, 13623 Andrews Road, Denham Springs, court remand.
Foster, Jamie: 38, 33875 La. 75, Plaquemine, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued.
Hoyt, Darron Mitchell: 41, 25452 Red Oak Road, Livingston, domestic abuse battery.
Johnson, Otis L.: 37, 8739 Chicksaw St., Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
Gilbreth, Bruce Dean: 33, 32810 Poplar Court, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence, careless operation.
Leiva, Chad: 33, 30140 Doyle Road, Livingston, failure to pay child support, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, traffic bench warrant, operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued, speeding, probation.
Black, Dennis: 56, 8252 Susie Circle E St., Denham Springs, failure to appear.
Primm, Jerry B.: 46, 683 Riverview Drive, Baton Rouge, Department Of Corrections Incarceration.
Sibley, Stacy: 53, 30260 Edna Kinchen Road, Holden, simple battery domestic violence.
Wainwright, Tommy: 30, 38707 John Lanier Road, Walker, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, proper equipment required on vehicle inspection tag required, operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued, switched plate, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Herrington, Austin: 17, 38747 John Lanier Road, Walker, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Thibodeaux, Jennifer: 40, 10248 Serene Road, Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment, simple battery.
Carter, Darwin: 35, Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, turning movements and required signals, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Jan. 30
Rowland, Joanna: 36, 13510 Hammock Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, three counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Plauche, Michael Preston: 38, 650 Rushing Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice, poss. of marijuana under 14 grams, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.
Sachse, Justin: 37, 10081 Ponder Lane, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Adame, Mario Alberto: 31, 2401 Fred Banks Drive, 2401, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, addressing any offensive, derisive, annoying words to another.
Hall, Gaylen T.: 40, 40111 Parker Road, Prairieville, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, obstruction of justice.
Wand, Carrie: 27, 9088 Shadow Bluff St., Denham Springs, tail lamps, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, obstruction of justice.
Daigle, Kayle: 20, 10213 Magnolia Road, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, expired motor vehicle insurance.