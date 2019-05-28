HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,100 graduates May 18 at the university’s commencement ceremony.
Former Louisiana House and Senate member Ben Nevers was honored with an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree as part of the ceremony.
In his welcome, Southeastern President John L. Crain noted that the 1,100 people being recognized at commencement included 385 men and 715 women from 16 degree programs, and representatives from 27 states and 24 countries.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 11 students with the highest cumulative grade-point average in the university’s five colleges. Medal recipients, all of whom had a 4.0 GPA, were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: criminal justice major Ronesha Braxton, of Harvey; English major Kaisey Nan-Marie Seegmiller, of Denham Springs; and art major Catherine Renee Urquhart, of Metairie.
College of Business: business administration and accounting major Brandon Michael Richardson, of Slidell; and management major Jessica Renee Robinson, of Walker.
College of Education: early childhood education major, Britt Leigh Alexander, of St. Amant; middle school education major Breanna Marie Ford, of Luling; and elementary education major Tiffany Ann Nevels, of Denham Springs.
College of nursing and Health Sciences: social work major Abbey Nicolette Bethel, of Denham Springs; and communication sciences and disorders major Allison Claire Soileau, of Baton Rouge.
College of Science and Technology: mathematics major Christian Daniel Ennis, of Mandeville.
Area students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:
LIVINGSTON PARISH
Doctoral degrees
Denham Springs: Summer L. Bunch, nursing practice
Master's degrees
Denham Springs: Brittany E. Chedraui, business administration; Stephanie P. Stewart, curriculum and instruction
Holden: Sarah E. Barber, counseling
Livingston: Lindsey E. McCaskill, nursing
Springfield: Cindy D. Brown, counseling
Walker: Ashlyn E. Dyess, health and kinesiology; Caitlyn E. Piper, nursing
Watson: Lori S. Grace, nursing
Bachelor's degrees
Albany: Hannah R. Cardaronella, accounting; Ariel B. Cook, psychology; Makayla B. Peters, communication sciences and disorders; Schuylar M. Ramsey, communication
Denham Springs: Brett C. Ahlf, management; Breanna Arceneaux, industrial technology; Parker J. Berthelot, communication; Abbey N. Bethel, social work; Jessica A. Bowen, communication; Breanne H. Boyette, general studies; Deanne W. Bryant, general studies; William C. Campbell, occupational health, safety and environment; Adinah E. Cobb, nursing; Brianna J. Denmark, general studies; William M. Devall, occupational health, safety and environment; Savannah M. Douglas, English education; Darian B. Drude, sociology; Joshua C. Durocher, information technology; Alexis P. Edmonston, nursing; Amber Edwards, chemistry; Harleigh N. Emrick, management; Katherine J. Evans, nursing; Melville J. Faust IV, finance; Joshua L. Ford, engineering technology; Claudio V. Franc, biological sciences; Amanda C. Gann, elementary education grades one through five; Mattie E. Gibson, criminal justice; Hayli M. Gillette, health and physical education K-12; Antonia W. Hall, industrial technology; Cady L. Harrell, general studies; Tiffany D. Hathaway, general studies; Emilee M. Hickman, family and consumer sciences; Amanda M. Holliday, general studies; Amanda F. Jackson, management
Also, Alec D. Jones, marketing; Clayton E. Jordan, finance; Gabrielle T. Kling, biological sciences; Lewis G. Laurent, industrial technology; Tony J. Licciardi, management; Sarah J. Magliolo, accounting; Mackenzie C. Martone, art; Heather R. Matthews, criminal justice; Brandon D. Maulding, computer science; Tiffany A. Nevels, elementary education grades one through five; Kevin R. Noble, marketing; Tiffany M. O’Neill, middle school education grades four through eight; Amanda M. Patterson, nursing; Keleigh J. Pickett, art; Reese A. Pourciau, management; Gabrielle H. Rancatore, psychology; Adam S. Reynolds, occupational health, safety and environment; Austin T. Rogers, management; Britney S. Schweitzer, psychology; Kaisey N. Seegmiller, English; Jacob S. Shaffett, health systems management; Dylan A. Stanley, social studies education; Hannah N. Stevens, management; Justin P. Sumrall, marketing; Taylor M. Teal, family and consumer sciences; Meagan E. Thames, management; Saraphia T. Wilson, management; Amanda L. Wray, English education
French Settlement: Lacy P. Williams, nursing
Holden: Alexis M. Aime, nursing; Raini A. Blackwell, psychology; Aaron T. Carlton, general studies; Alyssa M. Chatagnier, sociology; Katelyn B. Craig, health systems management; Serena H. King, general studies; Taylor R. Page, business administration; Gabrielle R. Reynolds, kinesiology; Clarissa R. Smith, biological sciences; Madisyn A. Wascom, communication sciences and disorders
Livingston: Heather R. Blount, health systems management; Madeline J. Felps, English; Lyla M. Hixson, marketing; Kristen M. Hodges, marketing; Cade A. Martin, industrial technology; Zachary P. Savoy, management; Gabriel W. Sicard, psychology
Maurepas: Courtney N. Adkins, general studies; Katie L. Balfantz, history; Julia E. Ernest, communication
Springfield: Caraline D. Abels, marketing; Robert J. Brown, industrial technology; Taylor A. Brown, general studies; Savannah R. Davidson, history; Justine E. Threeton, kinesiology
Walker: Cody A. Arceneaux, nursing; Victoria A. Bankston, health systems management; Rebecca L. Boudreaux, general studies; Kylie S. Branch, general studies; Rhonda S. Broussard, elementary education grades one through five; Maia Carmelita A. Dominguez, art; Emily J. Fink, health systems management; Colby A. Freneaux, business administration; Deven N. Gautreau, nursing; Joseph T. Lockhart, accounting; Alissa B. Martin, management; Jaime T. Maurello, nursing; Ryan M. Miller, nursing; Ashley K. Parker, management; Jessica R. Robinson, management; Shelby A. Romero, kinesiology; Baylie N. Stears, kinesiology; Jade S. Turner, psychology; Breanna J. Turpin, communication sciences and disorders
Associate degrees
Walker: Hunter L. Lenard, industrial technology
TANGIPAHOA PARISH
Doctoral degrees
Ponchatoula: Angelina S. Ferguson, nursing practice
Master's degrees
Hammond: Awovi N. Adu, communication sciences and disorders; Joshua H. Asoodeh, business administration; Katy L. Bunch, communication sciences and disorders; Michelle J. Cohen, communication sciences and disorders; Taryn N. Dixon, English; Taylor G. Ducote, business administration; John F. Duplantier, business administration; Jeremiah S. Eisenhardt, health and kinesiology; Ebony C. Glascock, health and kinesiology; Gabrielle E. Hinshaw, special education; Dakota J. Jenkins, music; Vasyl Kuvayskov, music; Serhiy Matviychuk, music; Frank H. Mons, Jr., psychology; Carissa L. Muller, nursing; Sanghun Oh, integrated science and technology; Erica L. Reine, music; Gabriela S. Rodriguez, business administration; Charles I. Squires, business administration; Michelle A. Starkey, counseling; Peyton M. Thomas, health and kinesiology; Kathryn D. Treadwell, counseling; Johannes C. Verhaegh, business administration; Sean M. Willard, executive MBA; Yo S. Woo, music; Kassie M. deArmas, counseling
Independence: Justin B. Archote, business administration; Tabetha R. Majesty, special education
Kentwood: Larry A. Morgan, educational leadership
Loranger: Elizabeth O. Armstrong, counseling; Caroline G. Whiting, business administration; Molly E. Willis, business administration
Ponchatoula: Faith M. Allen, psychology; Sarah A. Hayden, nursing; Eric P. Starkey, executive MBA; Daniel P. Waller, executive MBA
Tickfaw: Stephony Mark, counseling; Stuart I. Wells, business administration
Bachelor's degrees
Akers: Matthew W. Kemp, accounting
Amite: Nicholas J. Blouin, kinesiology; Morgan L. Brown, general studies; Jacob A. Cruse, art; Cherimeka H. Gray, criminal justice; Taylor N. Joiner, nursing; Richard T. Mathis, Jr., marketing; Kirsten M. Ray, family and consumer sciences; Brooke A. Shelton, elementary education grades one through five; David S. Thames, general studies; Darian M. Vining, nursing; Demi L. Wells, biological sciences
Hammond: Shannon R. Anderson, general studies; Weston E. Arnold, information technology; Vanessa Arzaluz, political science; James W. Bailey, social work; Andrew M. Belgard, chemistry; Marissa K. Bellanger, communication sciences and disorders; Grace K. Bernard, general studies; Eryn E. Brannagan, health education and promotion; Jasmine F. Bria, family and consumer sciences; Hannah B. Brooks, nursing; Hearrt R. Bryan, psychology; Aundrea D. Burke, psychology; Nathan S. Callahan, general studies; Diana Canatella, family and consumer sciences; Jami’L V. Carter, English; Chris Joseph Charles, Jr., general studies; Kelly Christensen, art; Jacob T. Clarke, kinesiology; Xavier A. Coleman, kinesiology; Joshua R. Colon, psychology; Taylor D. Covington, general studies; LeRoy S. Crapanzano, biological sciences; Daniel E. Cuevas, occupational health, safety and environment; Jamie F. Davis, marketing; Olivia M. Davis, nursing; Lyndsey N. DeVaney, elementary education grades one through five; Brooke E. Doiron, nursing; Breona J. Donahue, family and consumer sciences; Charles J. Ellinger, business administration; Shelby L. Engeron, marketing; Joris Etlin, finance; Lilly A. Foster, marketing
Also, Tergel G. Davaatotgonbaatar, accounting; Jeremy W. Gaines, communication; Natalia Glavnenco, music; Thomas S. Gros, marketing; Morgan J. Hall, supply chain management; Taylor M. Hay, physics; Austin M. Henderson, athletic training; Breana S. Henry, management; William P. Hess, general studies; Victoria M. Hunt, chemistry; Shifra C. Jacob, health systems management; Tierra T. Jacob, criminal justice; Jerilyn Jansen, kinesiology; Denzel Jones, biological sciences; Binisha Karki, biological sciences; Pragya Khadka, biological sciences; Garth N. Kiepper, computer science; Taylor R. Kinnison, kinesiology; Ashley M. Knaps, elementary education grades one through five; Gabriel D. Knight, history; Mahitha M. Koduri, physics; Gabrielle F. Landry, social work; Crystal H. Lato, general studies; Catherine F. Leger, English
Also, Amber N. Lightfoot, nursing; Jamye L. London, Sr., management; Madison R. Lyons, communication; Ja’hmal D. Macklin, general studies; Margaret E. Madden, accounting; Joshua R. Magee, psychology; Albert Martinez Saura, Spanish; Austin D. Martinez, business administration; Leslie G. McNabb, art; Silent M. McCarthy, general studies; Morgan C. Methvien, art; Hannah M. Moody, nursing; Christian S. Mozingo, criminal justice; Kinsey E. Nichols, family and consumer sciences; Chad Notariano, accounting; Tyler J. Nunez, information technology; Caitlin H. O’Neil, elementary education grades one through five; Bailey S. Oliver, nursing; Tyler N. Olivia, management; Sofia L. Olsson, business administration; Tiara M. Panyanouvong, elementary education grades one through five; Hunter B. Perrilloux, general studies; Ieasha N. Quillen, history; Lynzeryus J. Railey, criminal justice; Hope E. Ramirez, communication; Kristine G. Rasmussen, occupational health, safety and environment; Alex B. Reliford, accounting; Taylor A. Ridgedell, nursing
Also, Elizabeth M. Robbins, music; Sarah E. Robert, nursing; Andrew P. Robinson, general studies; Tyler M. Rogers, communication; Scott G. Sanders, Jr., biological sciences; Lance D. Scott, family and consumer sciences; Sarah A. Sharp, history; Skylar R. Simoneaux, middle school education grades four through eight; Thomas A. Smith, industrial technology; John P. St. Cyr, music; Rosaleah Stammler, English; Samantha M. Stewart, sociology; Shannon T. Stirling, physics; Brianna C. Stokes, psychology; Shantrice P. Sylve, social work; Avishkar Tamang, computer science; Morgan S. Teal, biological sciences; Casey Tessmer, accounting; Madison B. Thompson, nursing; Arieon D. Tillman, management; Brock T. Toole, industrial technology; Everlyne C. Tuimur, nursing; Kevin W. Tzeng, accounting; Victoria B. Usey, marketing; Dylan M. Vaughn, industrial technology; Krystal L. Waddell, accounting; Osha B. Weary, criminal justice; Mercy Yang, biological sciences
Independence: Kristina N. Arnone, general studies; Arthur J. Helmer, general studies; Shaquille M. Mcclain, general studies; Kaylea M. Morgan, psychology; Brianna L. Ziebarth, biological sciences
Kentwood: Olivia M. Goll, Art; Sarah E. Gulotta, nursing; Darah G. Johnson, general studies; Devin L. King, general studies; Peyton McDaniel, social studies education; Madelyn M. Parker, general studies; Brelynn G. Williams, nursing
Loranger: Brandyn L. Baham, social work; Lauren A. Domangue, early childhood education grades pre-K through three; Chris J. Dominique II, history; Hunter C. Faunce, health and physical education K-12; Lacey K. Flynn, psychology; Stephanie Garcia-Marquez, biological sciences; Jennifer A. Gravette, management; Billie N. Hodges, general studies; Krislyn A. Kerr, general studies; Bethany O. Leto, special education mild/moderate grades one through five; Dylan J. Simoneaux, kinesiology; Donald R. Vicknair, Jr., information technology
Natalbany: Blake A. Davidge, history
Ponchatoula: Keioshia N. Alexander, management; Ryan P. Balisteri, industrial technology; Jennifer B. Bergeron, nursing; Alex W. Brainard, communication; Stephanie J. Buch, family and consumer sciences; Abigail J. Coates, finance; Corey P. Drell, kinesiology; Toby D. Everett, art; Justin T. Fernandez, biological sciences; Kayla A. Fletcher, general studies; Ethan Fontenot, marketing; Shannah N. Fuhrmann, sociology; Tyler D. Guidroz, communication; Madison A. Hoover, computer science; Kortiny F. Howell, social work; Laura E. Huggett, elementary education grades one through five; Madison G. Jackson, business administration; Taylor K. Johnson, athletic training; Justin J. Joseph, information technology; Amandeep Kaur, nursing; Darrius K. Lawrence, management; Michael T. Misuraca III, information technology; Jill C. Munchausen, accounting; Danielle J. Ricks, accounting; Taylor E. Roberts, management; Alexis M. Rodrigue, health systems management; Jeremy L. Russell, biological sciences; Kacie L. Sanders, art; Caitlyn A. Serpas, management; Michael Sewell, political science; Paige A. Specht, political science; Timothy S. Thibodaux, computer science; Hannah Van Vrancken, sociology; Cody J. Varisco, kinesiology; Caroline E. Wagner, nursing; Casey N. Zweifel, family and consumer sciences
Robert: Leeann L. Gehbauer, elementary education grades one through five; Matthew R. Hand, criminal justice; Joshua C. Sapp, management; Gabrielle R. Zrinski, general studies
Roseland: DeRanda M. Griffin, family and consumer sciences; Tervante’ T. Robertson, kinesiology; Bryce J. Tassin, accounting
Tickfaw: Adam J. DiBenedetto, English education; Hailey B. Lemay, general studies; Rhomyia B. Tate, general studies; Savannah B. Thompson, management; Carlie A. Vaccaro, psychology