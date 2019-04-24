LORANGER — Members of the board of the Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services, accompanied by local elected officials and representatives of area civic organizations, gathered on a recent Tuesday morning at the site of the future Methodist Children’s Home of Southeast Louisiana and Greater New Orleans to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony that signaled the start of construction for a $10 million facility.
Bishop Cynthia Fierro Harvey, of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church, told the large group gathered at the site, “We are people of the Resurrection and what we start today will eventually be a resurrection of our services to the youth and families of this area. Today we begin a new chapter in bringing new hope into the lives of young people who so desperately need all the care and nurturing that we can give them. This is a blessed day for all who will benefit so greatly from this center.”
Work on infrastructure at the 120-acre site, located north of Robert on La. 445, has already begun and represents Phase I of the planned construction of the center. When completed in about two years, the children’s home will serve youth from throughout southeast Louisiana and the metropolitan centers of New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
At one time, the Louisiana Methodist Church served families and youth from a center in New Orleans. That center was closed and moved to a temporary site in Mandeville, where space has been leased for a children’s home. When the new center in Loranger is completed, it will replace the Mandeville facility.
Phase I, called “Laying the Foundation,” by the Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services board, will include construction of roads and installation of drainage, sewerage, water and utilities. That phase, estimated to cost about $2.5 million, is expected to be completed later this summer.
Construction of the administration building, clinic and dormitories will get underway in Phase II of the project. That phase, estimate to cost $7.5 million, is projected to start later this summer and completion is anticipated for early 2020.
Phase III will see construction of the Family and Foster Care Facility and a maintenance building. That phase, projected to cost about $2.7 million, will be undertaken at a time to be determined later.
When fully developed, the center will include a building for family counseling and foster care, a chapel, administration building, a school, cafeteria and dormitory, residential cottages, an open pavilion, a playground and ballfield. Also planned for the complex in the future is an equestrian facility.
When completed, the Loranger center will join established Methodist Church youth and family centers in Ruston and Sulphur.
"For 117 years, members of our church have made sure that Louisiana’s children have someone and somewhere to turn to when no one else will help them," said Rosemary Ewing, a life member of the Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services board. "We have developed specialized skills, programs and services to care for and treat children burdened with emotional and behavioral illnesses caused by years of abuse and neglect.
"When the question has arisen, ‘Who will be able to help children with these unique needs?’ the answer is invariably, Methodist Children’s Home.”
Ewing said the Loranger center will offer a variety of services besides the residential program including therapeutic foster care that also embraces foster family training, family counseling services, life skills training and a “large umbrella of assistance.” She said the foundation of regional services in southeast Louisiana will support a psychiatric residential treatment facility with an adjacent clinic and administrative building.
“We live in turbulent times, and during turbulent times, it is the children who are the most affected and need the help of others the most." Ewing said. "Our involvement with children and families began more than 100 years ago during a great flu epidemic and we have continued to answer the need ever since. This is a great moment to be part of the United Methodist Church when are called upon to continue our work with children and families.”
Rick Wheat, president and CEO of Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services said at a gathering of the group’s board earlier in the day that raising funds for the home is a challenge that can be achieved. He said the location of the center is ideal lying as it does between Baton Rouge and New Orleans in a picturesque rural setting. He added that even though the home is in a rural area, it is still surrounded by support services and is easily accessible through the interstate system.
“Seeing this center through to its completion is the best thing that we can do for the children and families of this area," he said. "When things go wrong, the children are the first to be cast aside. Building this center is the best that we can do for them. ... Those we benefit don’t have to be the greatest and the best at all they do; they just have to be given the chance to be whatever they want to be.”
Marlin Giacona, director of the center in Mandeville, said the Mandeville clients can’t wait for the new center to be completed. The Mandeville center has 18 beds for young people, and when the new center is built, 32 beds will be available.
"We will be able to much better serve their needs," Giacona said. "When the center is fully functional, we anticipate that we will have as many as 100 employees on staff. This will include teachers, professionals in psychology and medical care, house monitors, and administrative staff that will be working with foster care programs and those providing foster care. This will be a place where we will be of service to many who need our presence in this area.”
Ewing said funds to build the children’s home have been raised by Methodist churches throughout the state and in some cases from other congregations outside of Louisiana.