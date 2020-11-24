DENHAM SPRINGS — Looking to give art this year for Christmas? The Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s Gallery in the Historic Downtown District is the perfect place to shop thanks to its “100 Under $100” art exhibit.
The exhibit is held annually to afford area art enthusiasts an opportunity to purchase original creations by local artists to give as gifts during the Christmas season.
Eight artists, representing different media, have contributed their works for the exhibit, which opened with a reception for the artists Nov. 12. The exhibit and accompanying art sale will continue through Dec. 23. During that time, the gallery will be open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Jenny Bauer, an acclaimed photographer whose works are regularly shown at the gallery and who has some striking photographs at the current show, said of the exhibit, “what makes this show so special every year is that there is no theme to the exhibit. Our artists can submit anything they wish and this makes for a great variety of what is available at the gallery. The variety makes this show a lot of fun. We have oil and acrylic paintings, fabric art, photography, jewelry and other creative pieces."
She said the show is a reflection of the talent and creativity possessed by local artists.
Arts Council board member and former council President Mary Felder is an artist who specializes in fabric art. But she said that she has been “dabbling” in other media and looks forward to the exhibit each year because the show offers “something for everyone” looking for original art to grace their home or office.
Felder said that she has pursued art for about 20 years and the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gives her the opportunity to share her creativity and love of art with the community.
Among the artists participating in the show is photographer KC Kuhnert, the Arts Council’s current “Artist of the Year.” Standing by one of her photographs on display, a brilliant sunset scene that she photographed at Venice, she explained how she came upon that particular scene.
“I was on a fishing trip with my husband and the day’s fishing had come to an end. I looked up and saw the sun setting in one of those rare moments when all the conditions and the colors were perfect," she said. "I grabbed my cameras and started shooting. I used three cameras to get the picture that I wanted and the result is what was captured in this photo … another glimpse of something special from our beautiful state.”
Kuhnert, who said she carries her cameras everywhere, observed, “you just never know when a striking picture will suddenly appear when you are not really looking for something to photograph. I advise everyone who enjoys photograph as a hobby to carry their camera with them everywhere they go because you never know when you are going to find a picture that just might be something special.”
Also on display is Bauer’s picture of St. Mary’s Basilica in Natchez, Mississippi, one of the few basilicas in the South.
A relative newcomer to the Livingston Parish art scene, Krist Norsworthy, of Walker, is showing some of his mixed media pieces at the exhibit.
Norsworthy said he has been enjoying art since he was a child. A graphic designer by profession, he said he gets his ideas from various images gleaned from different sources. He said that once he decides to create a piece of art, he makes a drawing on paper and then enlarges his drawings if he wishes to create a large painting.
After he has perfected the drawing, he transfers it to canvas and then paints with acrylics. Norsworthy said he enjoys doing poster art and his submission for the Baton Rouge Blues Festival was chosen as the official poster for this year’s festival.
“The festival had to be canceled because of the virus, but the poster was still printed as a part of the festival,” he said.
Liz Harnan, also a graphic designer, is the current chairman of the Arts Council’s board of directors. Harnan said she considers the Arts Council to be an important facet of life in Livingston Parish.
“I see the Arts Council as a source of inspiration for Livingston Parish and the region," she said. "The council gives everyone who is interested the opportunity to become involved in the visual and performing arts. Every community needs an organization that focuses on how art can enrich the lives of its citizens.
"The Arts Council serves everyone in the community. My children have enjoyed the classes that are offered here. Adults also come here to learn more about art and how to polish and perfect their creations. There are always some of our citizens who learn, once they visit here, the joy and inspiration that can come from seeing the work created by our artists. I just can’t say enough good things about what the Arts Council means to so many."
The following artists have their creations at the exhibit: Bauer, Cherie Ducote-Breaux, Mary Felder, Donna Francisco, Lucy Guevara, Amber Hilbun, Kuhnert, Norsworthy and Teri Sullivan.
During the past year, the Arts Council published a large, all-color book, “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish,” which is also on sale at the gallery.
Charlotte Reynolds, secretary for the Arts Council and director of the gallery, said the attractive books that contain reproductions from numerous artists, recipes and historic sketches of the communities in the parish would “make a great Christmas gift.” The cost of the book is $35 and copies can be obtained at the Arts Council Gallery, 133 Hummell St.