A Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy won't face criminal charges after he shot and killed a man who came to the officer's home while he was off duty and threatened him during a domestic dispute, which escalated into a gun battle and left the intruder dead, authorities announced Tuesday.
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said the December shooting was "completely justifiable" and the deputy, Caleb Browning, acted in self-defense when he killed Aaron Sparkman, the estranged boyfriend of a woman who was spending the night at Browning's house.
Sparkman, 30, showed up at the gated residence in Denham Springs after midnight on Dec. 16, according to an investigative summary released Tuesday. He parked outside the gates, leaving his toddler child in the car while he walked through the woods and emerged near the house, brandishing a gun.
Surveillance from Browning's house shows the confrontation but doesn't include audio. Both Browning and the woman with him, Brandi Hicks, told investigators that Sparkman fired several shots as he approached the house through the woods. Shell casings were found in the area, which supported their account, according to the report.
State Police was called in to investigate the shooting because it involved a law enforcement officer, even though the deputy wasn't on duty.
Investigators also reviewed text messages that revealed Sparkman was "very upset that Ms. Hicks was not coming home that evening and refusing to respond to his messages," according to the report. Hicks is the mother of the child Sparkman brought to the shooting scene.
Surveillance shows Sparkman "aggressively approaches Mr. Browning as both men have their guns pointed at each other" though Browning "drops his arm to his side at one point to attempt to deescalate the situation," the report says. Sparkman continues to advance and his gun discharges as he swings it around and strikes Browning in the head.
That's when Browning discharges "several close range shots as the two men wrestle each other and exchange gunfire," investigators found.
Both received gunshot wounds. Sparkman was shot six times and later pronounced dead while Browning survived his injuries despite a severe leg wound, authorities said.
Sparkman's blood alcohol content was 0.117%, which is well above the state's 0.08% legal limit for adults to drive, according to autopsy results. Browning had no alcohol or drugs in his system.
Prosecutors determined Browning had good reason to believe he was "in imminent danger of losing his life or receiving great bodily harm" and therefore was justified in opening fire. "Mr. Browning was at his home when Mr. Sparkman arrived unannounced and threatened him while armed with a handgun, then physically attacked Mr. Browning," Perrilloux said in a statement. "It is clear that Browning's actions were reasonable and necessary to protect himself."
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Browning works in the agency's information technology division, not in a law enforcement role. He remains on leave recovering from his injuries.
"My employee was simply exercising his Second Amendment right to defend himself, his guest and his property," Ard said in a statement Tuesday. "It's a tragedy that one young man lost his life. But without my deputy's actions that night, more people could have died."