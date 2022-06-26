As the Livingston Parish Council debated putting a temporary hold on new development last month, the school board president gave them a simple reason to support it: The parish is running out of teachers.
A recent job fair that normally yields 300 recruits brought only 30, President Cecil Harris said. And a significant number of teachers currently in Livingston School District classrooms are eligible to walk out the door today and take their retirement.
It's a problem happening in parishes across the state. But other parishes aren't growing like Livingston.
Despite the losses of the 2016 flood that devastated so much of the region, the parish has exploded in growth over the last decade. Developers have flocked to the area, proposing ever-larger neighborhoods and apartment complexes designed to meet the boom.
Just this week the parish council approved a 2000 lot subdivision that has drawn extensive controversy in recent months.
Residents have voiced their fears the influx of newcomers will worsen traffic, increase flooding. And parents fear it will overcrowd their kids' schools.
Harris said this week that roughly half of the district's 44 schools are either at capacity or within 60% of capacity. The situation could grow more dire as larger neighborhoods are built, potentially bringing hundreds of school-age children to the parish's popular district.
With little money on hand to build more schools or classrooms, Harris said the unfortunate solution will be to add more kids to a teacher's class list. That could lead to students "getting lost in the shuffle," he admitted.
"It’s just a serious problem," Harris said. "We’re not saying we’re against growth. If a kid comes, we’re going to educate them. If we had more infrastructure...it wouldn’t be a problem. But we don’t have the infrastructure to handle the growth as fast as it’s coming in here."
A dose of 'reality'
Upon reflection, Harris believes he scared people by telling them about the teacher shortage and the projected strain over the next few decades.
"I’m not trying to scare people — I’m just trying to give you reality," he said. "I’m trying to tell people, this is how it’s going to affect our schools. You build what you want to build. This is how it’s going to affect us."
The teacher shortage is a problem plaguing the entire state, according to Heather Cushman, communications director for the Louisiana Federation of Teachers.
"I don’t know a single teacher or school employee in this state who hasn’t felt the teacher shortage in one way or another," she said. "Teachers are being pulled away from their planning time to cover classes. Paraprofessionals are filling in as teachers. We’ve even seen instances where custodians are pulled to cover classes."
As educator workloads increase, so does added stress, ultimately leading to burnout, she said.
In the meantime, the ranks of aspiring teachers are down 30%, and the number of former teachers who have returned to work plummeted 61% between 2010 and 2020, according to the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana. About 1 in 4 teachers is either uncertified or teaching outside their field of expertise.
Just last month, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Louisiana needs another 2,000 teachers to staff classrooms today.
The teachers just aren't coming — to Livingston Parish or anywhere else in the state.
Add to the shortage even more students squeezed into classrooms and the problem stands to worsen, district leaders say. As the ratio of students increases to just one teacher, Harris said there could be more discipline problems when the only adult in the room tries to maintain order.
Livingston Parish's "B" rating is among the highest in the Baton Rouge region. But Harris fears the writing is on the wall: "Folks," he said. "That’s going to go down."
Building woes
Even if the parish was flush with young and enthusiastic educators, there's still the problem of where to fit a growing student body when the district's buildings reach capacity.
Although the district saw various renovations and reconstructions after the 2016 flood, those schools were largely covered by financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Since then, the coronavirus pandemic and related supply chain issues have caused the price of building materials to surge, leading to inflated costs for construction projects large and small.
A recently renewed parishwide millage that brings in about $3 million a year hardly is enough for a new school, district leaders say. An elementary school costs about $25 million right now; a high school, $80 million.
"The only way we can build schools is through bonds, millages," Harris said. "People are not in the appetite of wanting to raise their taxes."
Today, if Livingston Parish wanted to build a new school, building or even a classroom using its own funds — could they?
"No," Harris said. "Just recently we got bids that came in too high to build another school in south Walker. They decided to not do it. They need a new school down in Springfield. They can’t do it. They want to add band rooms down in French Settlement. They can’t do it."
Even a stop-gap solution like adding a temporary building seems unlikely at this point, Harris said. "T-buildings" cost upwards of $100,000 — and if they are cosntructed in a certain flood zone they need to be raised higher, increasing the price.
"Adding a T-building is not the answer," Harris said. "I mean it is, but it’s not."
The true impact
In an effort to at least partially remedy the problem, the Livingston Parish Council is considering a school impact fee that would be levied on a developer. The school board has proposed a per pupil range of $4,900 to $9,497.
At one of the most recent parish council meetings, members said they needed additional information — the calculation of a fee for child per lot — before making a deicision on the ordinance.
Devin Gregoire, another school board member, said in that meeting the true cost to educate a child is even higher than the district's projeted need.
"A true impact of building a classroom and getting a bus to get to that classroom averages about to about $13,000 per kid," he said. "As far as an impact fee, that’s for y’all to decide. All we’re telling you is what it costs per kid and what the impact on us per kid is going to be."
Harris said he understands why developers might oppose such a fee, but it has helped in other places.
"We’ve got to be real about this," he said. "We can’t just worry about a few people making a whole lot of money. Because there’s a whole lot of people affected."