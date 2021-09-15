As rain from Nicholas continues to soak southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses.
The following schools have closings as a result of the incoming storm.
Check school websites for more information.
Livingston Parish
Springfield Elementary, Springfield Middle, Springfield High, Albany High, Albany Middle, Albany Upper and Albany Lower will not open on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Tangipahoa Parish
All schools will remain closed and will not reopen this week as planned.
