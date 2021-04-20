Each year, Independence Leadership Academy's third and fourth grade teachers host LEAP parent test talks to discuss student progress toward meeting their expected goals for the year.
This year, due to coronavirus, the parent test talks were held by Zoom meetings during the Virtual Day on March 10. Students were encouraged to have their parents participate and receive a chance to win one of three gift baskets donated by the school's faculty and staff. Winners are third graders Belmar Ocana and Kamille Johnson and fourth grader Ryleigh Overby.