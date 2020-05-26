Jessica Paige Borne, a 2016 graduate of Denham Springs High School, has been awarded a scholarship and campus job position at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, where she will pursue a master’s degree in higher education administration.
She will also work as an assistant residential community director during her tenure with SMU.
Borne graduated from Mississippi College in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. She completed her degree in four years with a 3.34 GPA.
While an undergraduate student, she worked as a trainer in the athletic department and as an office assistant for the college’s dean of students. Borne also was involved in student and community organizations, serving as staff leader and president for her women’s society group “KT,” chief of staff for the school’s Student Body Government, presidential ambassador for the college and youth leader at her church. She studied abroad for one semester in London.
“Jessica Borne’s service to Mississippi College has continuously been marked by distinction, documented by her ability to continuously serve those around her. Her passion of serving other students is a testament of her character and is evident not only in her daily routine, but obvious in the lives of those who have been influenced and shaped because of her servant-leader mindset,” said Jonathan W. Ambrose, Ph.D., associate vice president for student experience for Mississippi College’s Dean of Students.
Borne graduated Denham Springs High School in 2016 with honors, and with the distinction of being named Miss DSHS.
Borne extends much appreciation to her “village of support,” which includes her parents, Scott and Laurie Borne, her brother Zachary Borne, and those teachers, coaches and friends she has encountered through her youth in Denham Springs and in Clinton, Mississippi.