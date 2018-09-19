Live Oak football has not had any trouble living up to the state ranking it was given days before the season kicked off.
The Eagles are off to a rare 3-0 start, capped by a 35-0 throttling of reigning Class 3A champion West Feliciana on Friday night.
Now Live Oak will start a stretch of six straight games against District 4-5A foes.
And the Eagles hardly get the chance to ease into that district slate.
As in previous seasons, Live Oak will face Zachary on Friday in the district opener, making the trip west to meet last year's Class 5A champion.
"We've got to figure out a way to get over that hump," Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. "These are the teams you've got to beat to get where we want to go. I'm excited to see how we stack up."
In another 4-5A opener, Denham Springs will host Belaire looking to build on a 2-0 start.
The Yellow Jackets rallied from 16 points down to beat Fontainebleau last week, overcoming a slew of early mistakes in the 37-29 win.
Walker, also 3-0 following a wild 40-38 victory over Slidell, is at home against Parkview Baptist on Friday in its final pre-district tuneup.
The Wildcats will play their third game with acting head coach Cecil Thomas at the helm following the Sept. 10 resignation of Lester Ricard.
It is a safe bet Zachary will have a huge say in how the 4-5A race shakes out.
The Broncos (2-1) lost a nailbiter to Catholic High two weeks ago but have won by double digits in their other two games.
That is to be expected from a team that returned 17 starters after winning its second state title in three years.
Live Oak seemed to have the Broncos on the ropes in the 2017 district opener, but two late touchdown runs by Zachary quarterback Keilon Brown turned a tight 13-7 affair into a suddenly lopsided 27-7 final.
"If you make mistakes, they will punish you for them," Beard said.
Live Oak and Walker are two of three Livingston Parish teams that enter Week 4 unbeaten.
Albany won the "Battle of I-12" on Friday for the third straight season with a 44-20 win over rival Springfield. Running backs Justin Parrish and Rhette Wolfe both went over 100 yards as first-year Albany coach Mike Janis improved to 3-0.
The Hornets have two more non-district games beginning Friday with Sophie B. Wright. They open 7-3A play Oct. 5 at Bogalusa.
Springfield (2-1) looks to flip the script on a 2017 season that began with two straight wins and finished with nine losses in a row.
The Bulldogs see their first 8-2A opponent Friday when Northlake Christian comes calling.
Springfield volleyball enters district
The Springfield volleyball team begins defense of its district title when the Bulldogs face Loranger at home on Tuesday night.
Springfield was 3-5 following a 3-2 loss to Denham Springs late last week.
A year ago, the Bulldogs won Division III-District 7 with a 27-4 overall mark, then lost to Westlake in the second round of the playoffs.