Three Springfield schools closed in Hurricane Ida's aftermath will reopen to students Wednesday, leaving only one school in Livingston Parish shuttered.
Employees of Springfield Elementary, Springfield Middle School and Springfield High School will return to work Tuesday to prepare for their students. The schools had remained closed as other campuses in the parish opened last week.
Maurepas School, the last campus awaiting the green light to reopen, remains closed due to an ongoing power outage.
“The reopening process has been a day-by-day effort,” said Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy. “We are anxiously awaiting word from the power company that our remaining campus will be back online soon. As soon as we know that Maurepas School has restored power and that all is safe, we will be making an announcement to return students to that campus as soon as possible.”
The majority of schools in the parish opened last week, with five returning to campus on Monday. Four Albany schools will reopen Tuesday.