In mid-July, James Lopez III, 12, of Denham Springs, attended the USKA World Karate Championship tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, for the first time.
At the awards banquet, he received the Young Patriots Award. To earn this, an instructor nominates a competitor, describing their participation in class and how they help others, put in time and practice, and always strive to do the best and to be responsible and respectful, a news release said. A USKA board then votes on whether to give the honor.
James is a member of the Livingston Karate Dojo, studying with instructor Ray Effler.
Among his awards from the tournament are third in team kata, second in team sparring, second in self-defense, second in kata and third in sparring/kumite.
His mother, Paullette Lopez, said the family had not been able to attend the event previously because of her cancer treatments.
Also, she said, James’ older brother died in a motorcycle wreck shortly before this year’s event.
“When we returned home, my son James places one of his medals by his brothers ashes and said this is for you big brother I won this in honor of you and your memory,” Paullette Lopez said.
She added that James hopes to be on the USKA national team one day.