Livingston Parish officials on Monday barred residents from using waterways recreationally as local rivers and bayous rose in the wake of Hurricane Ida's churn through the area east of Baton Rouge.

An emergency declaration signed by Parish President Layton Ricks prohibits traffic on waterways in the parish indefinitely and went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, said Livingston Parish emergency management director Brandi Janes.

Waterways were closed "due to rising waters caused by storm surge, high winds and heavy rainfall attributed to Hurricane Ida," Janes said.

Livingston sustained devastating damage as Ida passed directly through the parish overnight Sunday, with trees down on homes and power lines snarling traffic throughout the day Monday due to the storm's incredible gusts. Waters were rising Monday afternoon, too, as storm surged backed up local bayous and rivers.

Standing water built up on the shoulder of U.S. 190 Monday afternoon between Livingston and Albany near the Tickfaw River. Homes near Holden High School along the highway took on water. And a mobile home park in Albany had water lapping against residents' doorways in the afternoon as soft winds blew overhead and skies cleared.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies reported flooding in Springfield, with waters entering at least one home and roadways submerged as deputies assessed the damages in the hard-hit rural part of the parish.

Roads were submerged by standing water in Killian, too, the sheriff's office reported.

Residents waited in anxious anticipation to see whether waters would enter their homes as backed-up waterways continued to rise and more rain was on the way Monday afternoon.

Communications have faltered across the parish and region since Ida passed through, with thousands lacking power and cell service. Emergency crews were still trying to gauge damages and water levels Tuesday morning, Janes said.

"It’s harder to do right now because of all of the cell service issues we are having in the parish," she said in a message to The Advocate.