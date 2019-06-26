In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Livingston Parish Library hosted an evening of celebration focusing on the moon. The event took place June 13 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
Representatives from the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society served as the guest speakers for the event. Following a short presentation on the Apollo 11 moon landing, which took place July 20, 1969, attendees gathered outside for a viewing of the summer night sky.
During the event, patrons were also able to learn about the library’s new learning kit collection that was introduced in late 2018. The learning kit collection consists of several items that allow patrons to engage in hands-on learning. Featured items include multiple telescopes and tools to help them locate star constellations. Other items such as microscopes, graphing calculators and musical instruments are also available.
For details on the library’s learning kit collection or info on how to check out items from the collection, contact your local branch or visit the library’s website at www.mylpl.info.