In the wake of a recent prostitution sting at several local massage parlors, the Denham Springs City Council passed a new local law Monday that would restrict how massage businesses operate.
Undercover detectives with the city police department say they busted three local massage parlors for operating as fronts for prostitution after a local resident voiced his suspicions to the city's mayor. Mayor Gerard Landry said massage parlors are often a source of human trafficking, though detectives found no evidence for that in this specific case.
"There’s no secret that there’s sex trafficking going on in this country and there’s no secret that massage parlors are ways for these young ladies to be abused," Mayor Gerard Landry said. "There are not enough local ordinances for us to properly manage those kinds of facilities."
The new ordinance includes prohibitions on massage businesses operating between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., as well as requirements that owners post clear lists of services offered that masseurs cannot deviate from.
They must also keep a "complete and legible written record" of each appointment, according to the ordinance draft.
Violations could include a fine and imprisonment for no more than 60 days.
"In no way is this intended to hurt any legitimate masseuse," Landry said.
The ordinance passed Monday in the Baton Rouge suburb comes in the wake of another prostitution sting on several massage parlors in East Baton Rouge. Last week, East Baton Rouge deputies arrested a woman they'd connected to the city-wide prostitution ring by a license she obtained through the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy, plus energy bills and bank accounts used to organize cash from the ring of businesses.
That sting happened at a time when the Board of Massage Therapy was in disarray, as a number of members had resigned in the aftermath of a damning audit that found the board dismissed a bulk of complaints and ignored decisions by its investigating committee.
But on Monday, representatives of the state panel appeared before the Denham Springs council to say their board was up and running again with new leadership. The revamped board wants to focus on how to solve issues like the ones exposed in Denham Springs and East Baton Rouge recently, they said.
They lauded the Denham Springs ordinance as a potential template for other places struggling with human trafficking at massage parlors — without hurting legitimate businesses in the process.
“This is a national problem,” Kathryn Lea Love, the massage board’s chair, told the city council.
She thanked the panel for passing the ordinance.