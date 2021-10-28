The Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative has named North Oaks Medical Center as one of 16 hospitals across the state to achieve a new designation for committing to practices that improve quality and outcomes for women giving birth.
Of the 16 hospitals recognized, North Oaks Medical Center is one of five birthing facilities and the only one on the north shore to earn LaPQC’s highest designation of Louisiana Birth Ready Plus. The remaining 11 birthing facilities received the designation of Louisiana Birth Ready.
To achieve designation, facilities had to meet criteria in five areas, including implementation of policies and procedures, promoting patient partnership and addressing health disparities and equity.
“I am so proud of the work birth facilities are doing to reduce maternal morbidity and mortality in Louisiana, as well as address disparities. In partnering with the LaPQC, we have seen a 35% reduction in adverse outcomes from hemorrhage; 49% in Black individuals; and a 12% reduction in adverse outcomes from hypertension,” said Veronica Gillispie-Bell, medical director of the LaPQC. “While all of our hospitals are making efforts to implement changes to improve outcomes, this designation recognizes those hospitals who have gone above and beyond to contribute to the improvement we are seeing for our mothers and families in Louisiana.”
All recognized facilities went through a rigorous application and review process by the LaPQC to receive designation. Hospitals that achieved Birth Ready Plus status had to meet a higher threshold of compliance and achievement of requirements. Applications are reviewed and renewed annually for sustained compliance.