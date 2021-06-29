This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux reports a Livingston Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on Trace Pigott, 28, of Independence, on a second-degree murder charge.
On May 8, Pigott was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in the killing of Jason Baglio. Arraignment for Pigott is to be scheduled within the coming weeks.
Results from June 16, before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in Amite:
Lionel Lewis: 64, of Tickfaw, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated — third offense. He was sentenced to one year with the state corrections department. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Ramsey Miller: 38, of Tickfaw, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and illegal possession of stolen things over $1,000 but less than $5,000. He was sentenced to five years with the corrections department. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Shad Mobley: 45, of Tickfaw, pleaded no contest to battery of a police officer resulting in medical attention. He was sentenced to one year with the corrections department. He received credit for time served.
Justin Parent: 35, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the corrections department. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay fines and fees.
Calvin Taylor: 36, of Amite, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to five years with the corrections department. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay fines and fees.
Ashton Watts: 20, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana/THC. He was sentenced to two years with the corrections department. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay fines and fees.
Results from June 17, before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in Amite:
Logan Roy: 22, of Robert, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana and criminal trespassing. He was sentenced to three weeks in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Results from June 21, before Judge Erika Sledge in Livingston:
Edwin Ballow: 31, of Walker, pleaded no contest to first-offense domestic abuse battery by strangulation and second-degree battery. He was sentenced to two years with the corrections department. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Briannah Blount: 30, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to aggravated battery. She was sentenced to four years with the corrections department. She received credit for time served.
Keith Bowling: 51, of Hamilton, Alabama, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the corrections department. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Randell Elofson: 52, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the corrections department. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Gary Frith: 46, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to three years with the corrections department. Time is to be served consecutive to any other time being served.
Lloyd Hall: 46, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to theft $10,000 or more but less than $24,000. He was sentenced to four years with the corrections department. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay restitution, court costs, and fees.
Kevin Hebert: 36, of Maurepas, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the corrections department. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Keith Hutchinson: 33, of Springfield, pleaded no contest to first-offense domestic abuse battery by strangulation. He was sentenced to one year with the corrections department. He received credit for time served.
Wade Hutchinson: 31, of Holden, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He is to be sentenced Aug. 5.
Skyler Jackson: 20, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to principal to simple burglary. He is to be sentenced Sept. 16.
James Johnson: 50, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to nine years with the corrections department. Time is to be served consecutively to all other time being served.
Shane Langlois: 53, of St. Amant, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the corrections department. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Cameron Morgan: 24, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to theft of a motor vehicle valued at $1,000 or more but less than $5,000. He was sentenced to five years with the corrections department. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay fines and fees.
Vasilios Polyzopoulos: 30, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana/THC/synthetic cannabinoids. He was sentenced to five years with the corrections department. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Alireza Shabani: 28, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of a firearm — first offense and residential contractor fraud of $5,000 to $25,000. He is to be sentenced Sept. 16.
Brandi Sibley: 31, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She is to be sentenced July 12.
Charles Sullivan: 40, of Walker, pleaded no contest to principal to possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He is to be sentenced Aug. 5.
Jessie Thames: 35, of Independence, pleaded no contest to two counts of principal to possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of principal to possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, principal to introducing/possessing contraband in any municipal/parish prison/jail, and introducing/possessing contraband in any municipal/parish prison/jail. He was sentenced to 10 years with the corrections department. Time is to be served consecutively with any other time being served.
Daniel Theriot: 26, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance and first-offense domestic abuse battery of a household member. He was sentenced to two years with the corrections department. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from June 22, before Judge Brian Abels in Amite:
Steven Gray: 19, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to seven counts of simple burglary, theft of a motor vehicle valued $5,000 or more but less than $25,000, and aggravated assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years with the corrections department. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $3,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Samuel Richardson: 27, of Amite, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the corrections department. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Kristina Sharp: 35, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the corrections department. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $1,500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Jeremiah Shepherd: 36, of Robert, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to five years with the corrections department. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Chance Wilks: 25, of Loranger, pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to 18 months with the corrections department. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Results from June 23, before Judge Erika Sledge in Amite:
Titus Addison: 45, of Amite, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated – third offense. He was sentenced to five years with the corrections department. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Steven Anthony: 29, of Tickfaw, pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered and possession of heroin. He was sentenced to three years with the corrections department. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Tyrek Bellazen: 20, of Independence, pleaded no contest to armed robbery and illegal possession of stolen firearm. He is to be sentenced Aug. 18.
Samuel Craft Jr.: 64, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and eighteen counts of simple burglary. He was sentenced to eight years with the corrections department. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Duane Leftwich: 39, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to four years with the corrections department. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $300 fine along with court costs and fees.
Leshon Eiswirth: 52, of Ponchatoula, pleaded guilty to simple burglary and creation/operation of a clandestine laboratory. He was sentenced to five years with the corrections department. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Christopher Landry: 29, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to four years with the corrections department. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $300 fine along with court costs and fees.
Steven Pierre: 35, of Folsom, pleaded no contest to false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to seven years with the corrections department. He received credit for time served.
Brandon Verneuil: 36, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated — fourth or subsequent offense. He is to be sentenced Aug. 18.