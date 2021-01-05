HAMMOND — Longtime North Oaks physician Dr. Howard J. Raphael is accepting new patients at North Oaks Family Medicine, 1902 South Morrison Blvd., Hammond.
Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Raphael has practiced medicine for 28 years. He is returning to North Oaks Family Medicine from North Oaks Walk-In Clinic in Walker, where he treated patients for 11 years. He has practiced medicine with North Oaks clinics for 21 years. His previous experience also includes three years in private practice, during which time he remained on the North Oaks medical staff, as well as service as an active duty physician in the U.S. Air Force for three years, achieving the rank of major.
“My ‘golden rule’ is to involve each of my patients in the decision-making process,” Raphael said. “We work as a team to collaborate on the best course of treatment to fit his or her lifestyle to achieve the best outcomes.”
He earned his medical degree from LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. He completed his internship and residency as chief resident in family medicine through University Medical Center in Lafayette.
Professionally, he belongs to the American Medical Association, National Medical Association, American Academy of Family Practitioners and Louisiana Academy of Family Practitioners.