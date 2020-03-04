The LSU AgCenter will offer a class on Lawn Care in Louisiana on Monday, at the Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond, and on March 24 at LSU AgCenter’s Washington Parish office, 1104-B Bene St., Franklinton.
In the lawn care classes, Horticulture Agent Mary Helen Ferguson will cover topics such as choosing and establishing turfgrasses, fertilizing lawns, and managing common weeds, insects and diseases of turf.
A class on Propagating Plants at Home will be held April 6 at LSU AgCenter’s Tangipahoa Parish office, 305 East Oak St., Amite.
Louisiana Master Gardener and retired LSU AgCenter Agent Annie Coco will address layering, stem cuttings and starting plants from seed in the propagation class.
All classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Make reservations with Ferguson at mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu, (985) 277-1850 or (985) 839-7855 for classes you plan to attend. For accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact her at least one week before the event.