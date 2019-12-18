HAMMOND — The North Oaks Business Development team garnered seven awards at the Pelican Awards hosted by the Louisiana Hospital Association for its Hospital Public Relations and Marketing Constituency Group on Nov. 8 at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge.
North Oaks received two Pelican Awards in the Publications category for its CommUnity and Heartbeat newsletters.
CommUnity is an external newsletter published three times annually that reaches an average of more than 60,000 households per issue. North Oaks has produced it for 19 years to deliver timely medical information, health tips and preventive topics. It is also instrumental in publicizing community health screenings, educational classes and support group meetings.
Heartbeat is an internal staff newsletter published quarterly for 34 years. It serves as a vehicle for employee, physician and volunteer recognition and important health system updates.
A Pelican Award also was earned in the Graphic Design category for the health system’s “Fiscal Year Ending 2018 Annual Report.”
With a sports playbook theme, this year’s design illustrated how the North Oaks team’s success is built on a game plan of compassion and a commitment to being the region’s most trusted health care partner.
In the Advertising category, North Oaks earned Certificates of Merit for its “Breathe” radio spot promoting Balloon Sinuplasty, which provides permanent relief for those suffering from chronic sinusitis, and its “Surgical Services Birthday” direct mail piece, which recommended guidelines for colon cancer screening.
Play It Safe, the health system’s free, interactive community event for families, also received a Certificate of Merit. The goal of the annual event is to increase awareness of common preventable injuries through hands-on, educational safety activities.
Rounding out initiatives honored with Certificates of Merit was North Oaks Medical Center’s “Gallery Wall” in the “Project on a Shoestring” category. Built in-house using few resources and featuring on-trend “emoji” educational takeaway cards, the gallery wall’s goal was to build awareness as to how the health system’s endocrinology, diabetes management and eye care services support the same patients in complementary ways.