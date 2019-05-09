A former starting quarterback on the Walker High School football team described by the school's principal as an "exceptional young man" died Wednesday night in a car crash while he was driving home from college.

Jacobi Scott was killed while heading to Louisiana for the summer from Southwestern College in Kansas, according to a letter from College President Brad Andrews.

Fellow student, Shelvin Keller, of LaPlace, also died in the crash near Marshall, Texas, Andrews said.

+4 Patience helps quarterback Jacobi Scott and linebacker Josh Cook become cornerstones in Walker's 6-0 start Jacobi Scott waited patiently for his turn to play quarterback. Josh Cook fostered the patience and knowledge needed to move to another positi…

"Jacobi and Shelvin had many friends at Southwestern and have been described by fellow Builders as 'two of the nicest guys on campus,'" Andrews said.

Scott had transferred to Southwestern College last fall from Grambling University.

He was a quarterback who quickly assumed a leadership position on the football team this spring and was studying computer science and digital arts, according to Andrews.

Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre described Scott as an "exceptional student, exceptional young man" who "represented Walker very well."

"The kids really loved him, and the teachers loved him," St. Pierre said. "It's sad that a life was taken so soon."

St. Pierre said Scott played football and basketball and ran track at Walker High School. He was the starting quarterback during his senior year, St. Pierre said.

Scott graduated high school in 2017.