Public Relations Consultant Delia A. Taylor, center, president of Taylor Media Services, was honored at the Aug. 18, 2022, Livingston Parish School Board meeting for receiving a 1st place national award from the National Federation of Press Women for her management of the 2021 Denham Springs Bond Extension Election to fund the improvement of athletic facilities at Denham Springs High School. She is pictured with her family and school leaders, from left, Superintendent Joe Murphy, Denham Springs School Board Members Jan Benton and Cecil Harris; Jeff Taylor, Delia Taylor, Caroline Taylor, Denham Springs School Board Member Bradley Harris, and Zachary Taylor.