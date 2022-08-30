Livingston Parish Public Schools has been recognized nationally for its efforts to communicate the 2021 bond proposition requesting funding for athletic facility improvements at Denham Springs High School.
The National Federation of Press Women presented the first place award for the nation’s top public relations campaign to Delia A. Taylor, president of Taylor Media Services, for her management of the school system’s campaign. The award was presented at the NFPW National Conference in Fargo, North Dakota, over the summer.
Taylor presented the gold engraved glass plaque to school board members and Superintendent Joe Murphy on Aug. 18. In return, the Denham Springs board members presented Taylor with a plaque expressing their appreciation for her expertise and professional service to the district.
“I am honored to be a part of this system’s success,” Taylor said. “The effectiveness of my work is strengthened by the support of this board and this administration in your desire to effectively inform and engage our public in the district’s efforts. We know that our school system is only as strong as the support of community, which is why investing in campaigns to create greater awareness among our stakeholders is so important.”
The award entry noted how the district effectively utilized several communication platforms to reach the target voting audience, including printed fliers, videos, outdoor signage, direct mail, public speaking engagements, social media and school communications, a news release said. Effective press coverage and the engagement of community support groups were also lauded in the report.
“The diverse strategies demonstrated a consistent message for transparency and clarity, making it easy for voters to make an informed decision,” the NFPW judges wrote in their comments. “Livingston Parish Schools has provided a positive example of how to effectively communicate important information.”
The bond election, which was held April 24, 2021, asked voters in the Denham Springs School District to extend an existing 8.64 mills on the tax rolls to fund athletic facility improvements at Denham Springs High School. By refinancing existing bonds over a 20-year period, the district could generate more than $13 million to spend on capital improvements without increasing the taxpayers’ annual out-of-pocket cost. The ballot measure passed with a vote of 76% in favor of the funding plan.
“We are greatly honored that our district’s efforts would be honored by such a distinguished group of professional journalists, communication specialists and press professionals,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
Murphy said construction of the new and improved facilities has been underway for the past four months. The improvements include the realignment of the football field and better security designs for parking and entry, a new turf surface for soccer and football competition and a new track around the field. Adjacent to the stadium area will be a dedicated field events area. Also, coming to the campus are new baseball and softball fields.
He said the football field complex is expected to be completed later this fall, and the baseball and softball fields will be completed for the start of those seasons.