"Hooray for Hollywood" was the theme for the 2019 Livingston Parish 4-H Fashion Revue held recently at South Fork Elementary in Walker.
4-H members from across the parish participated in eight divisions. Contestants were required to sew a garment and turn in prior to the contest for them to be judged on construction.
The 22 contestants then modeled the garments in a fashion show and were judged on appearance.
Junior clothing
Apron division: first place, Luke Harper, French Settlement Elementary; second place, Evelynn Artieta, Levi Milton Elementary; and third place, Haleigh Nettles, French Settlement Elementary
Skirt division: first place, Gwendolyn Carlin, Livingston Parish homeschool; and second place, Emzly Strahan, South Fork Elementary
Skort division: first place, Taylor Coates, French Settlement Elementary
Dress division: first place, Alyssa McLin, Doyle Junior/Senior High; second place, Autumn Herring, Holden Junior/Senior High; third place, Nylah Stewart, North Corbin Junior High
Sportswear division: first place, Kindal Coates, French Settlement Elementary; second place, Serenity Carlin, Livingston Parish homeschool
Pants division: first place, Caleb Stewart, Levi Milton Elementary; second place, Caleb Baxter, Live Oak Elementary.
Just for fun division
First place: Nylah Stewart, North Corbin Junior High
Second place: Autumn Herring, Holden Junior/Senior High
Third place: Gwendolyn Carlin, Livingston Parish homeschool
Senior clothing
Ready to wear: first place, Cassidy Charpentier, Doyle Junior/Senior High
Sew with cotton contest
Junior winner: Taylor Coates, French Settlement Elementary