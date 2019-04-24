20190319_190637.jpg

From left, Cassidy Charpentier, Kindal Coates, Luke Harper, Caleb Stewart, Gwendolyn Carlin, Nylah Stewart, Alyssa McLin and Taylor Coates in the recent 2019 Livingston Parish 4-H Fashion Revue.

 Provided photo

"Hooray for Hollywood" was the theme for the 2019 Livingston Parish 4-H Fashion Revue held recently at South Fork Elementary in Walker.

4-H members from across the parish participated in eight divisions. Contestants were required to sew a garment and turn in prior to the contest for them to be judged on construction.

The 22 contestants then modeled the garments in a fashion show and were judged on appearance.

Junior clothing

Apron division: first place, Luke Harper, French Settlement Elementary; second place, Evelynn Artieta, Levi Milton Elementary; and third place, Haleigh Nettles, French Settlement Elementary

Skirt division: first place, Gwendolyn Carlin, Livingston Parish homeschool; and second place, Emzly Strahan, South Fork Elementary

Skort division: first place, Taylor Coates, French Settlement Elementary

Dress division: first place, Alyssa McLin, Doyle Junior/Senior High; second place, Autumn Herring, Holden Junior/Senior High; third place, Nylah Stewart, North Corbin Junior High

Sportswear division: first place, Kindal Coates, French Settlement Elementary; second place, Serenity Carlin, Livingston Parish homeschool

Pants division: first place, Caleb Stewart, Levi Milton Elementary; second place, Caleb Baxter, Live Oak Elementary.

Just for fun division

First place: Nylah Stewart, North Corbin Junior High

Second place: Autumn Herring, Holden Junior/Senior High

Third place: Gwendolyn Carlin, Livingston Parish homeschool

Senior clothing

Ready to wear: first place, Cassidy Charpentier, Doyle Junior/Senior High

Sew with cotton contest

Junior winner: Taylor Coates, French Settlement Elementary

