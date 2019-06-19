Holden pitcher Olivia Lackie has been named the Outstanding Player in Class B softball for the third season in a row.
Lackie helped the Lady Rockets to a three-peat at the state tournament by compiling a 21-2 record with 288 strikeouts and a 0.55 ERA during her junior year. She also batted .452.
Three of Lackie's teammates, fellow juniors Emma Hutchinson and Ashley Fogg and eighth grader Gracie Duffy, joined her on the Class B all-state team. Hutchinson batted .341 this season. Fogg had a .427 average with 24 RBIs, and Duffy batted .420 and drove in 25 runs.
Elsewhere, Denham Springs star Cade Doughty represented Livingston Parish on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A all-state baseball team for the third consecutive season.
Doughty finished his four-year high school career with his most productive season — hitting .495 with six homers, 11 doubles and 25 RBIs, while also seeing spot duty as a pitcher. He committed to LSU in 2016.
Denham's Rayne Minor, also a senior, represented the Yellow Jackets on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's all-state squad in softball. She made the team as a utility player after batting .623 with three homers, eight doubles and 21 RBIs.
In 2A, Doyle was represented by two players in baseball and one in softball.
Infielder Mason Davis and pitcher Andrew Yuratich made the all-state baseball team after leading Doyle to its first state championship game since 2001. Davis hit .400, scored 51 runs, and stole 15 bases. Yuratich, a sophomore, was 10-2 on the mound with a 2.63 ERA. He was the winning pitcher in Doyle's semifinal game. On the softball side, senior Sydney Taylor made all-state after hitting .371 with 25 RBIs and 38 runs scored. Taylor helped Doyle to the No. 2 seed in the 2A playoff bracket.
In Class B, Maurepas had one player each in baseball and softball make all-state.
McKenna Lessard joined the Holden contingent on the all-state softball team after batting .457 during her senior year. Dual threat Hunter Dupuy was all-state in baseball with a .435 batting average and 6-2 pitching record.
Davis earns all-academic honor
Former Live Oak star Ashley Davis has been named to the Southland Conference's outdoor track and field All-Academic team. Davis recently completed her junior season at Southeastern Louisiana, where she competes in the throws.
Davis, a criminal justice major, had a 3.2 grade-point average during the spring.
She joined fellow juniors Gerald Coleman and Grace Walford from Southeastern as members of the league's all-academic squad.
"I am proud of all three of them," Southeastern track coach Corey Mistretta said in a university release. "We are committed to continue recruiting student-athletes who can excel both on the track and in the classroom."
Davis won three state outdoor championships in the shot put during her career at Live Oak.
A force at Southeastern since she set foot on campus, Davis this spring finished second in the shot put at the Southland Conference meet in Natchitoches to qualify for the NCAA East Regional. She threw 52, 27.5 inches in regionals after throwing 52-6.75 at the conference meet.
Doughty starts strong
Doughty's post-Denham Springs career was off to a blazing start.
Ahead of joining coach Paul Mainieri at LSU this fall, Doughty was hitting .417 with one homer, two doubles and seven RBIs through 10 games in the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League with the Gaithersburg Giants. The Ripken League consists of six teams from the Washington-Baltimore metroplex and gives colleges players, even incoming ones like Doughty, a place to hone their skills during the offseason.
Doughty was selected in the 39th round of MLB's amateur draft earlier this month, but announced he will play at LSU rather than sign a pro contract.
His .417 average was second-best in the Ripken League entering the week.
Tassin to Tigers
Southeastern pitcher and Walker High graduate Bryce Tassin was taken in the 31st round by the Detroit Tigers in the MLB draft.
Tassin was a redshirt junior at Southeastern this spring, compiling a 5-2 mark with a 3.89 ERA and leading the Lions pitching staff with 27 appearances out of the bullpen. Opponents batted .253 against the 6-foot-2 right-hander.
A second-team All-Southland Conference selection, Tassin joins Maurepas product Kade Scivicque in the Tigers organization.
All-Metro track
Pole vault stars Kameron Aime, of Maurepas, and Clayton Simms, Live Oak, led the list of Livingston Parish athletes on The Advocate's All-Metro track and field team.
Aime and Simms both made All-Metro with jumps of 15 feet, 9 inches. Both took home state championships in the state outdoor meet earlier this year.
Also earning All-Metro were Kaitlyn Hayes and Lily Waguespack of Walker and Julia Boulton of Live Oak.
Hayes made All-Metro in the long jump with a mark of 17-10.5, while teammate Waguespack was honored in the high jump with a mark of 5-3. Boulton joined Waguespack as an All-Metro selection in the high jump and also had a top mark of 5-3.
In addition to All-Metro, Aime and Simms received all-state recognition.