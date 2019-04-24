Sunrise services celebrates Easter in Denham Springs Advocate staff report Apr 24, 2019 - 3:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry gives an opening remark at the annual Easter Sunrise service held Sunday April 21, 2019, at Train Station Park in Denham Springs. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now Worshippers sing along with the choir during annual Easter Sunrise service held Sunday April 21, 2019, at Train Station Park in Denham Springs. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now Sisters Amber LeBlanc, left, and Alli LeBlanc sing a song during the annual Easter Sunrise service held Sunday April 21, 2019, at Train Station Park in Denham Springs. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now The Rev. Connie Saizon reads Scripture verses during the annual Easter Sunrise service held Sunday April 21, 2019, at Train Station Park in Denham Springs. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now Pastor Dennis Shaffer, of Open Door Baptist Church, gives the closing message at the annual Easter Sunrise service held Sunday April 21, 2019, at Train Station Park in Denham Springs. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now Amy Osborne, left, Julie Ryan and Brandon Osborne sing the closing song at the annual Easter Sunrise service held Sunday April 21, 2019, at Train Station Park in Denham Springs. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now Lindsey Goodman, left, Julie Ryan, Amy Osborne and John Allen sing a song during the annual Easter Sunrise service held Sunday April 21, 2019, at Train Station Park in Denham Springs. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry gave the opening remarks Sunday at the annual Easter sunrise service held at Train Station Park in Denham Springs.The service included presentations from several pastors as well as songs. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email