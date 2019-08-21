Holden High School senior Brendan Anderson has been named chief petty officer, awarded the highest rank of in the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, placing him among the top 3% of Corps members.
He was awarded the new rank Aug. 10 during a military ceremony at Jefferson Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. His commanding officer, Lt. Adrian Fortier, executive officer Lt. Allen Bevens and operations officer Ensign John West led the pinning ceremony.
Anderson’s parents, State Fire Marshal Capt. Chris Anderson and Andrea Anderson, of Holden, pinned their son with the new insignia.
“We are so proud of Brendan’s accomplishment. Achieving the highest rank available in this organization is quite a testimony to his discipline, dedication and passion for doing the job,” Holden Principal Kris Rountree said.
The Corps is available to people ages 13 through the completion of high school. Sea cadets must attend NSCC recruit training, which serves to introduce each recruit to the standards and routines. Military drills, customs and courtesies, physical fitness training and other courses related to the seagoing services are part of the demanding schedule of recruit training.
After graduating from recruit training, sea cadets have opportunities to attend advanced training in different locations and fields. Cadets must attend at least one advanced training each year in order to advance in rank. These training opportunities usually occur during the summer and winter breaks but may occur anytime throughout the year.
Advanced training is held primarily at Navy, Coast Guard and Marine installations and can range from five days to three weeks. The training courses are coordinated and staffed by NSCC officers and instructors and may have outside instructors from all branches of the Armed Forces, including active and reserve Navy, Marine and Coast Guard personnel.