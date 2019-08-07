SATSUMA — Principals and school administrators from across Livingston Parish met at the Suma Professional Development Center late last month for an “Aloha” welcome back for the new school year.
The administrators dressed in Hawaiian-themed attire and had tropical refreshments during their first meeting of the 2019-2020 school year, in preparation for students returning on Aug. 9.
At the meeting, the group welcomed four new administrators, including Supervisor of Instruction Kelly Jones, who had previously served as principal of Denham Springs High School for 11 years. He replaces Jody Purvis, who was elevated to assistant superintendent.
Other new appointments include Denham Springs High School Principal Wes Howard, Northside Elementary Principal Ginger Bishop and South Fork Elementary Principal Misti Thomason.
During the meeting, Superintendent Joe Murphy and central office staff discussed policy changes, reviewed the latest scores released by the State Department of Education and updated participants on the district’s ongoing efforts to fully recover from the 2016 flood.
The group also heard a presentation on this year’s Assess the Need campaign, which provides school supplies to needy students throughout the parish.
All teachers and staff in Livingston Parish Schools returned to their campuses Aug. 6 to finalize preparations for students arriving on Friday.