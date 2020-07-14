LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the dean’s list and president’s honor roll for the spring 2020 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.

President's List

Livingston Parish

College of the Coast and Environment

Aaron Oneal Mixon, Springfield

College of Agriculture

Peyton Estelle Gautreaux, Walker

Hannah Elizabeth Guidry, Denham Springs

Jensen Rose Hilliard, Denham Springs

Chloe N. Knox, Denham Springs

Christian J. Mallett, Denham Springs

Megan C. Mincey, Denham Springs

Brittany Ann Morrison, Denham Springs

College of Art and Design

Ethan Bergeron, Walker

Katie Marie Chemin, Denham Springs

Kristin Alix Fontenot, Denham Springs

Victoria E. Wilson, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Jacob A. Antie, Denham Springs

Collin Bueche, Denham Springs

Kayla Dearman, Denham Springs

Brandon Vernaci Logan, Denham Springs

James N. Mills, Denham Springs

Jarrett Pendarvis, Walker

Nicholas Joseph Rea, Denham Springs

Kevin Wayne Roca Jr., Denham Springs

Luke Taylor, Denham Springs

Joshua Elijah Toche, Denham Springs

John R. Vaughn, Denham Springs

Justin Watts, Denham Springs

Joshua Regel Zganjar, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Anna Claire Brock, Denham Springs

Isabel Constance Collins, Denham Springs

Kelly Dawn Gregoire, Denham Springs

Kamryn Alise King, Denham Springs

Sophie Jo Matthews, Walker

Vira R. Okert, Denham Springs

Allison Elizabeth Seay, Denham Springs

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Madison C. Bowman, Denham Springs

Eric Steven Forbes, Holden

Victoria E. Foret, Denham Springs

Elizabeth R. Haley, Denham Springs

Sara Anne Martin, Denham Springs

Jacob Edwin Milton, Walker

Travis R. Pasquier, Livingston

Landon Pettigrew, Albany

Hannah Elizabeth Rodrigue, Denham Springs

Blake Matthew Schubert, Denham Springs

Madelyn Therese Smith, Denham Springs

Kayla Anne Spearman, Denham Springs

Jaidyn F. Weaver, Denham Springs

College of Music and Dramatic Arts

Ethan Zane Archer, Walker

Robert M. Chedville, Denham Springs

Colton P. Johnson, Denham Springs

Timothy M. Marquess, Denham Springs

Victoria L. Seeger, Denham Springs

Madison Elaine Williams, Denham Springs

College of Science

Cassidy Rae Altazin, Denham Springs

Cade Riley Canepa, Denham Springs

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Denham Springs

Carlie Hill, Denham Springs

Noah Jeffers, Denham Springs

Taylor A. Prudhomme, Springfield

Alejandra Sauhing, Denham Springs

Haley V. Williams, Holden

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Madeleine Desmarais, Denham Springs

Jordan Lemon, Walker

Manship School of Mass Communication

Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas

Sarah Hubbard, Denham Springs

Mallory D. Laborde, Denham Springs

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Lila Rae Harrington, Denham Springs

Karlie Olivia Pinion, Walker

University College Center for Freshman Year

Julia Elizabeth Desmarais, Denham Springs

Christian M. Fritz, Denham Springs

Trevor Martin, Springfield

Paige Elizabeth Milton, Denham Springs

Payton Michelle Milton, Denham Springs

Chloe' A. Nolan, Denham Springs

Callie Elizabeth O'Neal, Denham Springs

Kateri Marie Rizzi, Walker

Anna Elizabeth Slack, Denham Springs

Alyssa Brooke Stevison, Denham Springs

Alexis Marie Toler, Denham Springs

Collin H. Turner, Denham Springs

Erin Katherine West, Walker

Tangipahoa Parish

College of Agriculture

Olivia I. Broussard, Ponchatoula

Katie Miranda, Hammond

Alexis N. Theriot, Hammond

College of Art and Design

Katelyn McKneely, Hammond

Shellie C. Milliron, Amite

College of Engineering

Sarah Jimenez, Ponchatoula

Brennan Edward Tilyou, Hammond

Daniel Karenovich Zakharov, Tickfaw

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

John M. Blackwell III, Kentwood

Sam Anthony Ducote, Ponchatoula

Katie Mae Gatewood, Ponchatoula

Elizabeth Reagan Haik, Ponchatoula

E. J. Ourso College of Business

William Carey Daley, Amite

Sean Michael Lane, Hammond

Nicholas Jared Orlando, Hammond

Alexandre Theriot IV, Hammond

Manship School of Mass Communication

Emily M. Gaffney, Ponchatoula

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Carter L. Blanchard, Amite

University College Center for Freshman Year

Drake A. Bartels, Hammond

William Gaither Jackson Jr., Ponchatoula

 

Dean's list

Livingston Parish

College of Agriculture

Kameryn Ashley Byrd, Denham Springs

Chloie Nicole Coxe, Denham Springs

Abigail E. Gunby, Denham Springs

Emily A. Heath, Denham Springs

Carlea N. Loustalot, Denham Springs

College of Art & Design

Austin J. Beck, Walker

Jayley Carryl Clouatre, Denham Springs

Allie-Alexis D. Erwin, Denham Springs

Carlie Rae Jackson, Walker

Alexis Lynn Lafleur, Walker

Kensy Daniela Menocal, Walker

Caitlin Iris Navo, Denham Springs

Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs

Jensen Paige Williams, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Madison Claire Burdett, Livingston

Glynn Edwin Burr III, Denham Springs

Isabella Marie Canova, Walker

Seth Michael Chiasson, Denham Springs

Dallin Cummings, Livingston

Nathalie Dante, Denham Springs

Kyle M. Dear, Denham Springs

Michael Dearman, Denham Springs

Lukas Warren Frick, Denham Springs

Kody M. Guidry, Denham Springs

Tyler Harwell, Walker

Peyton Thomas Heyward, Denham Springs

Grace Kellie Kennedy, Walker

Tyler James King, Denham Springs

Jared P. Kitto, Denham Springs

Layton Thomas Knight, Denham Springs

Devin Michael Leader, Denham Springs

Devin Mitchell McDowell, Denham Springs

Courtlyn Qiaolin McFearin, Denham Springs

Kaleb Allen Morgan, Denham Springs

Haley M. Newman, Walker

Nathan L. Penalber, Holden

Justin Michael Peters, Denham Springs

Chris B. Shattuck, Denham Springs

Jacob Michael Siegel, Denham Springs

Joshua Louis Siegel, Denham Springs

Trace Alexander Smith, Denham Springs

Seth David Talbot, Walker

Cantan Presley Varnado, Denham Springs

Devin Duane Walker, Denham Springs

Alyssa L Wilson, Walker

College of Human Sciences & Education

Kyle Alain, Denham Springs

Kate E. Bernard, Maurepas

Jessica Buchanan, Denham Springs

Maryssa Delayne Corkern, Denham Springs

Summer L. Didier, Denham Springs

Cody Blain Fontenot, Denham Springs

Brianna McKay Gauthier, Denham Springs

Kelsey Denee Graham, Walker

Courtlyn N. Hood, Denham Springs

Anna Gayle Howze, Denham Springs

Lauren G. Landry, Walker

Megan Lynn Moody, Denham Springs

Cameron Blaire Seals, Denham Springs

Hannah Elysse Williams, Denham Springs

Kayla Brooke Ziegler, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Brianna N. Allen, Denham Springs

Julia Elaine Aucoin, Livingston

Ashley Elizabeth Barber, Maurepas

Michael Joseph Bernard IV, Maurepas

Amber Renee Black, Walker

Cameron Bond, Denham Springs

Emily E. Calhoun, Denham Springs

Robin Renee Capps, Denham Springs

Emily A. Coco, Denham Springs

Kendall Craig, Denham Springs

Justin Paul Dantzler, Denham Springs

Megan M. Dupuy, Denham Springs

Brooke Elizabeth Ellzey, Livingston

James William Fontenot, Denham Springs

Ashlyn G. Guillaumin, Denham Springs

Hannah N. Haggenmacher, Denham Springs

Hayley Marie Hanewinkel, Albany

Akua Lulani Lewis, Denham Springs

Daniel Loper, Denham Springs

Daniel Charles Meyers, Walker

Jourdan M. Munson, Denham Springs

Ethan C. Phillips, Denham Springs

Jeremy Joseph Roux, Walker

Jessica Rose Uribe, Denham Springs

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Kaitlin R. Chavers, Walker

Colby Lawrence Eisenberg, Walker

Christian T. Noto, Walker

Blakelynn N. Prettelt, Denham Springs

Matthew J. Wallace, Denham Springs

College of Science

Breanna Marie Blount, Springfield

Victoria Nicole Bowler, Denham Springs

Julia Taylor Browning, Denham Springs

Caleb Derrickson, Livingston

Tivon Eugene, Denham Springs

Adeline Elle Holyfield, Denham Springs

Aaron C. Kastner, Denham Springs

Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs

Haley B. Roberts, Denham Springs

Morgan E. Sceroler, Denham Springs

Emily K. Seighman, Walker

Abigail E. Vinson, Denham Springs

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Kennedy R. Alphonso, Denham Springs

Abbey Michel Andermann, Walker

Triston Everett Brown, Walker

Joshua S. Howington, Livingston

Connor Lee Juban, Denham Springs

Joshua Gabriel Morphet, Denham Springs

Ariyana C. Perkins, Denham Springs

Jessica Paige Rabalais, Denham Springs

Samantha Marie Roshto, Denham Springs

Victoria Tassin, Denham Springs

Erica E. Wilson, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Camryn Brooke Curtis, Denham Springs

Jasmine Edmonson, Denham Springs

Reyna Catherine Lejeune, Walker

Susan Katheryn Lynch, Denham Springs

Katelyn Michelle Prescott, Walker

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Matthew Bennett, Denham Springs

Jolie Elizabeth Bergeron, Denham Springs

Hailey A. Blondeau, Denham Springs

Watson S. Farber, Denham Springs

Blake Kolb, Walker

Samantha Shae Marcotte, Denham Springs

Kennedy Gail Martin, Springfield

Madison Milton, Walker

Gage Simoneaux, Denham Springs

University College Center for Freshman Year

Bethany Hannah Castille, Denham Springs

Maryssa Helen Collins, Denham Springs

Halen J. Cox, Denham Springs

Phoebe Dean, Denham Springs

Matthew J. Delaney, Denham Springs

Cade Doughty, Denham Springs

Meghan Elizabeth Edwards, Springfield

William Joseph Foster, Denham Springs

Macie Shea Fruge, Denham Springs

Emma M. Granier, Denham Springs

Kinley Claire Hagmann, Denham Springs

Muhammad Hashaam, no city listed

Kali M. Hebert, Denham Springs

Sharon A. Hebert, Denham Springs

Ashlynn Marie Jerome, Denham Springs

Avery Catherine Landry, Denham Springs

Megan Aydana MacMillan, Livingston

Sydni Nicole Mayo, Denham Springs

Maggie L. Morris, Denham Springs

Mallory R. Ott, Walker

Allison L. Shupe, Denham Springs

Natalie A. Sisk, Denham Springs

Kylie Marie Stringer, Denham Springs

Sophia Isabella Torres, Denham Springs

Jingjing Yang, Denham Springs

Tangipahoa Parish

College of Agriculture

Cassie Faunce, Loranger

Fallon Plaisance, Kentwood

Maidson J. Plaisance, Kentwood

Carolyn Kay Reed, Amite

College of Art & Design

Natalie Lynn Clark, Ponchatoula

Story I. Magidson, Ponchatoula

Courtney Elizabeth Smith, Natalbany

Chenyan Zhu, Ponchatoula

College of Engineering

Parker S. Amar, Hammond

Chad T. Conerly, Kentwood

Brennan M. Hagan, Hammond

Nicholas John Hudspeth, Ponchatoula

Justin Layne Hutches, Hammond

Matthew T. Mai, Hammond

Hunter Monte, Ponchatoula

Paris Reed Naberschnig, Hammond

Tyler Daniel Pierce, Hammond

Denis K. Sukharev, Tickfaw

College of Human Sciences & Education

Jamyla Danay Dawson, Amite

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Laura Kelsey Capadona, Ponchatoula

Caroline Rose Demars, Hammond

Alexandra Christina Drago, Ponchatoula

Caleb Alan Foster, Hammond

Larilyn G. Gay, Hammond

Blaine Geoffrey Jacob, Hammond

Jennifer K. Legeaux, Hammond

Eathan A. Long, Hammond

College of Science

Ashton Rhea Bridges, Kentwood

Alexander Charles Duplooy, Hammond

Abby Lynn LeBlanc, Hammond

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Griffin Guzan, Hammond

Hannah Nicole Hernandez, Ponchatoula

Shelby Wainwright, Hammond

Manship School of Mass Communication

Peyton Layne Conlin, Hammond

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Amy L. Dugas, Robert

Ethan P. Jackson, Ponchatoula

University College Center for Freshman Year

Vaughn Evan Bell, Ponchatoula

Savannah Carol Conti, Amite

Eryn B. Cothern, Amite

Cole A. Derenbecker, Robert

Slade Nelson Foil, Hammond

Madelynn Noelle Henry, Hammond

Caroline Elizabeth Ingraffia, Hammond

Blake Opial, Hammond

Parker N. Ramirez, Hammond

Caden Andrew Trahan, Amite

