The 10th annual Middendorf's Manchac Run was a record-breaker. Between sponsors and participants, the event raised $33,000, the most money in its history, for Our Daily Bread Food Bank of Tangipahoa Parish.
The official race results were announced at the Manchac Run Sponsor Thank You Luncheon held at Middendorf's on Dec. 12. Middendorf’s also presented Our Daily Bread Food Bank with a check for 100 percent of the race proceeds.
“We were blown away by the number of people who stepped up and helped out," Our Daily Bread Board Member Jeff Day said. “We’re grateful beyond expression, and we thank you. We are beyond humbled by this whole experience.”
Based in Hammond, Our Daily Bread is Tangipahoa Parish’s leading food bank, supporting more than 26 local food pantries and distributing more than 30,000 food boxes and 16,000 hot meals each year.
“We’re just average people who have fell in love with the idea that we can make a difference on a day to day basis of feeding people,” Day said. “In Tangipahoa Parish, when you look at data and statistics, it really melts your heart how many people are in need especially this time of the year.”
Since 2009, Middendorf's Manchac Run has raised a total of $127,700 for charities in Tangipahoa Parish. For the 10th year of the race, the money raised was $12,900 over the previous year’s record.
“Thank you to everyone for sponsoring and participating in the race,” Middendorf’s owner Karen Pfeifer expressed to luncheon guests. “Thank you to the 648 runners for running in the race. Thank you to Our Daily Bread. Three of their board members are here today. They’re more than a board. They’re over there working. They have been at every meeting. They were here volunteering for the race. It’s just an incredible crew at Our Daily Bread, and we’re excited to have them as this year’s recipient.”
Our Daily Bread Board members, staff and volunteers came out on race day, Nov. 10, to cheer on runners and walkers in the 10 mile, 10K and 5K races that started and finished at Middendorf’s on Old Highway 51.
Race results are available online at nolarunning.com. To learn more about Our Daily Bread, log onto ourdailybreadhammond.org and for more about Middendorf’s, visit middendorfsrestaurant.com.