The Walker City Council first meeting of the new year on Jan. 10 ended after a 15 minute report on holiday activities by Mayor Jimmy Watson.
Watson, recounting the city’s observance of the Christmas season, said that the annual parade, held on Dec. 18, was well attended and that the threat of rain did not prevent the parade from rolling down the traditional route along U.S. 190. Following the parade, the city’s celebration moved to Sidney Hutchinson Park where large crowds celebrated the afternoon with food, games and live music.
“When the weather did turn cold with rain, we were lucky that we could use our new safe building in the park for the Christmas Festival," Watson said. "When we built that building, we made plans for it to serve a triple purpose as a safe house in the event of an emergency, as a gymnasium for athletic events, and as a community center. The building passed the test for the Christmas Festival. The food booths, games, Santa and Mrs. Claus and the Christmas choirs all moved inside and everyone seemed to have a good time despite the weather."
Council member Scarlett Major said the home decoration contest conducted during the Christmas holidays proved to be very popular. Major initiated the home decorating contest during the holidays in 2020 to generate interest in the season when the parade and other activities had to be canceled because of the coronavirus threat.
Major also announced that a new Mardi Gras event will be held in Sidney Hutchinson Park. On Saturday, Feb. 12, the Krewe of Barkus will hold a Mardi Gras parade for dogs at the Park. The parade will be held at 11 a.m. At the same time, the local shelter will hold a pet adoption session. Mardi Gras festivities, with live music, will then be featured in the park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge told the council that during the coming year the spotlight will be placed on the city’s employees at the regular monthly meeting of the council. “After some discussions with department heads and the administration, we decided that it would be productive for our city workers to meet with the council at your regular meetings. During the coming year we will feature different departments at your meetings and invite the workers in that department to attend the meeting. This way, you can see the workers who keep our city working. At the same time our employees will get to know the council members who direct and guide our city,” he said.