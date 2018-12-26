DENHAM SPRINGS — Some teenagers in the Denham Springs area had Christmas gifts this year thanks to Key Club members from Live Oak and Denham Springs high schools and members of the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club.
The volunteers spent the evening of Dec. 18 shopping Walmart for gifts for fellow teenagers who, because of various circumstances, would not have a Christmas gift under the tree.
The program is designed to expand on the Christmas Crusade for children program held annually by Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. The Key Clubs, sponsored by the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club, have been providing Christmas gifts for those aged 13-18 for many years, and Dana Musso, faculty sponsor for the Live Oak Key Club, said the members of her group enjoy playing the role of Santa Claus.
“This is the season for sharing and our members enjoy coming to the store and actually buying things that they know their fellow students will enjoy at Christmas. This is a special night for these great young people,” she said.
Cade Canepa, who has been president of the Live Oak Key Club for more than two years, said the organization is “all about service. As Key Club members we accept the challenge to serve our schools and our communities. Through Key Club we are given opportunities to learn leadership skills and part of being a leader is giving back to others. Providing Christmas gifts to fellow students who might not otherwise have something special during the holidays is one of the nicest things that we do.”
Canepa said the club raises funds through such things as free dress day at the school and other fundraisers. He said the club spends about $100 on each fellow student they adopt for Christmas gifts. They work closely with their sponsoring organization, the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club, on the project.
The Live Oak High School Key Club counts about 50 members, and the group raises enough funds to finance the gift program.
During the year, the Key Club at Live Oak cleans the football stadium after games; assists the Mighty Moms with a local food pantry and with complimentary meals served at the Watson Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System; helps to provide clothing and other items needed at Foster Village; and assists the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club at the annual Christmas parade it sponsors.
Three members of the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club, Jason Harris, Debbie Coe and Jan Fairchild, were at Walmart with the Key Clubbers. The trio said they had spent several thousand dollars buying gifts to help ensure deserving teenagers would have some gifts for Christmas.