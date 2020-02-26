DENHAM SPRINGS — Soon after the doors to the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System opened Feb. 15 for the fifth annual Comic Con, the halls, meeting rooms and courtyards of the building were jammed with patrons, all seemingly eager to engage in a day of activities related to the fantasy world of fictional characters found in comic books, theaters and social media.
The early morning crowd indicated that a record number of Comic Con fans would be in attendance for the event. And a record it was. Jeremy Travis, public relations director for the Livingston Parish Library System, said 1,774 people attended, and last year’s event had attracted about 800 patrons.
“Comic Con has grown in popularity every year since we first held it at the Main Branch five years ago. We had about 500 the first year, and it has grown steadily since. We know that we have a winner with this event. The people seem to enjoy this day and it has become of the major events that our library hosts each year,” Travis said.
He said the original Comic Con was staged as a kickoff for the library system’s annual summer reading program. However, because of the early interest in Comic Con, library administrators decided to stage it as a separate event.
Travis said Comic Con appeals to all ages. “The Comic Con movement started in San Diego several years ago and we try to mimic that experience. Comic Con is all about what is known as fandom. Fans of fictional heroes and heroines enjoy dressing up like the characters they love and admire. They have fun pretending to be a comic character for a day. It’s truly a celebration of fandom,” he said.
Many participants were decked out in sometimes outlandish and other worldly costumes that mimicked the attire of their heroes and heroines.
In one room, Storm Trooper Storytime was conducted. Artist Michael Verrett presented a demonstration of his work at the same venue. The Idea Lab was an especially popular stop for visitors where they could experience virtual reality, 3D printing and button making. In the Hogwarts Section fans could play Harry Potter Bingo and Quidditch, the game found in the Potter series of books. In the Kanto Region, young children could participate in youth crafts and games, figure out puzzles, and join the Pokémon Scavenger Hunt.
Tabletop games were available in the Epsilon Nine adult area. A vendor’s area featured artists at work and extensive comic book collections on sale.
Claudia Gray, a New York Times best-selling writer, was the featured author of the day and she offered readings from books involving the Star Wars stories and signed books.
Comic Con has a way of introducing interesting individuals to those who visit the events. Edward and Trisha Tunis, manning the Star Trek and science fiction table loaded with literature and models of all things Star Trek, said they have returned to Comic Con for several years because of the enthusiasm of the local crowds.
The two, who have been married for 19 years, natives of Pennsylvania and New Jersey respectively, said they met at a meeting of Star Trek fans and that chance meeting led to their marriage. They said that attend Comic Con and similar gatherings on a regular basis, and they are involved in Star Trek clubs in several municipalities in Louisiana.
“We are part of a group that enjoys sharing our interest in Star Trek and science fiction. This is a family oriented thing, and our meetings bring together some great people who enjoy all things Star Trek. We are members of a worldwide organization, Starfleet, that is really involved in the Star Trek experience. We are here today to meet with people who might want to become a member of our group,” Trisha Tunis said. She said information about the Baton Rouge Star Trek group can be found online.
Dressing up for Comic Con is part of the event, and Dawn Lopez and her daughter Trinity Wawak were among those costumed for the event. Lopez was depicting Harley Quinn, a DC Comics girlfriend of the Joker, and Wawak was Ciel Phantomhive, an anime cartoon character.
Lopez said of the experience, “We love Comic Con and we attend as many of these events as we can. We go all over to find Comic Cons. It’s a lot of good, clean fun. For us, it’s Halloween all year long. We are looking forward to a Comic Con coming in the near future at LSU.”