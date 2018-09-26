Tangi Animal Friends will host dog adoption at Petco in Hammond from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Oct. 6.
Also, the group's fundraiser brunch "Mutts and Music" will be Nov. 11, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Fleur de Lis in Ponchatoula. Activities include music by the Reginald Sanders Jazz Trio, a silent auction, a dog adoption parade, a K-9 demonstration and the Saints on the big screen.
For tickets, call (985) 635-2977 or visit tangianimalfriends.org. Tickets are available until Nov. 3. The group is a 501(C)3 organization that raises money for a low-cost spay/neuter voucher program to prevent more animals from going into shelters.