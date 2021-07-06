Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home and the Livingston Parish Chamber held a ribbon-cutting at the business's newest location.
Owners Brandon G. Thompson and Martha McKneely Thompson welcomed family, friends and chamber members at the long-awaited ceremony held May 10. The facility at 7738 Florida Blvd. in Denham Springs opened its doors in March 2020, but an official celebration was postponed due to the pandemic.
The Thompsons expressed their gratitude to everyone who helped along the way in making their dream a reality, including their staff who were in attendance.
Brandon G. Thompson’s Hammond location opened in 2006, with Ponchatoula following in 2011. The Denham Springs facility marks the third and largest of the locations and the first in Livingston Parish.