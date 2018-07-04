Patrons gathered June 27 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library to get hands-on and create Independence Day holiday-themed crafts.
Adults in attendance at the Cricut Create program learned about the Cricut machine services available for use at the branch’s idea lab, then created their own decorative pieces to celebrate the holiday.
The Cricut machine can be utilized to create a variety of items including handmade cards, decals, stickers and more. Patrons interested in learning more about the machine should contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140.