During Red Ribbon Week, Hammond Westside Montessori School preschoolers Abel Perdomo, left, and Jonatan Cruz wear camouflage shirts for 'Be All You Can Be' Day on Oct. 22.

“Be All You Can Be” Day was part of Red Ribbon Week at Hammond Westside Montessori School.

