The student staff of The Lion’s Roar, Southeastern Louisiana University’s student newspaper, brought home nine awards from the annual Louisiana Press Association Better Newspaper Competition.
The Lion’s Roar, edited by Gerard Borne Jr., a senior communication major from Norco, garnered second-place accolades in the General Excellence category. Student newspapers from Loyola University New Orleans and Grambling State University placed first and third place, respectively.
The staff also placed second in the Best Front Page category.
Individually, Brynn Lundy, a senior communication major from Lutcher, took second place in the Best News Story category. Maiah Woodring, a senior biological sciences major from Albany, earned a first-place award for her photography in the Best News Photo category.
Borne earned first and second place in the Best Sports Photo category. Symiah Dorsey, a junior communication major from LaPlace, received awards for both written and photography pieces. She placed first and second place in the Best Single Editorial category and third in the Best Feature Story category.