Livingston Parish young professionals who live, work and/or volunteer in Livingston Parish have an opportunity to be recognized through the Livingston Future 5 awards, a news release said. The awards will be presented to five winners at the Livingston Young Professionals annual meeting scheduled for the end of July.
Nominations for the award are online on the Livingston Parish Chamber’s website, www.livingstonparishchamber.org. To qualify, candidates must live, work or volunteer in Livingston Parish. They must be between the ages of 21-40 and be growing and excelling in their respective fields and plan to involve and engage young professionals in advancing causes, community issues, governmental relationships and free enterprise, the release said.
Nominees will be asked to complete an application detailing their involvement in the areas of concentration with an additional deadline to complete. The deadline to nominate a candidate is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Nominations are open and accepted from any person with an interest in Livingston Parish.