Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks does not agree with enforcing fines on businesses violating the state mandate to wear facial coverings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ricks' comments came Sept. 9 during his annual State of the Parish address to the Livingston Parish Chamber.
The event was held at Wholly Ground with social distancing guidelines of a maximum of 50 people, a news release said.
Ricks said he had received numerous calls about the mask mandate and feels it is up to individuals. He said he does not agree with enforcing fines on businesses not in compliance with the governor's mask mandate.
Ricks said sales tax collections have been up, adding that people are comfortable getting out.
His major topic was the upcoming one-cent 15-year sales tax renewal on the Nov. 3 ballot. He said 75% of those funds go to roads and drainage improvement, and 25% of it goes to the detention center, which is under the authority of the parish administration.
The revenue generates $14.5 million for the road program and $4.5 million for the detention center. Ricks said, “Without this we are sunk in the water.”
The funds also allow the parish the option to draw down funds as a match from both the state and the federal level where over $16 million spent was secured that way.
He said capital outlay projects are ongoing, with 90 miles of roads and 390 drain improvements in the past year. The parish was able to secure $30 million in federal and state funding because of the flood. Another $30 million should also be accessed and is planned.
Other items addressed in the talk include:
- Izzo’s Illegal Burrito and LIT Pizza are still on track along with a fitness center in the same location on Juban Road.
- The planning department has been busy with 23 new commercial applications since August 2019.
- A new campground is slated for Spring Ranch Road with 330 campsites and 66 cabins slotted.
- There are 10 subdivisions under 100 lots and four over 100 lots being developed. Townhomes and other units are also in the works.
- Three new telecommunications towers have been installed.
- In 2019, of 366 complaints filed by the end of the year, 140 have been closed. 143 of them are being worked. There are 155 employees for the parish administration.