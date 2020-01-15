The members of Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family And Community celebrated the holiday season with their annual Christmas party Dec. 10 at Rosaryville Retreat Center, Ponchatoula.
Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office detectives Ricky Marlboro and Michael DiMatteo were special guests. They spoke about the toy drive the agency sponsors every year. The volunteer group contributed both money and new toys for the drive, and its two branches each donated, with Wednesday Volunteers donating $500 and Sunshine Ladies donating $115. In addition, the club donated $200 to purchase heaters for the elderly.
Also, a drawing for a 32-inch color TV, given through the raffle for the group's college scholarship fund was held. Gayle Riche won. All of the proceeds from the raffle go directly into the scholarship fund, which is awarded to a graduating senior each year.
The year-end luncheon is a time to look back at the group's projects held to benefit the people of the parish and to look ahead and begin planning for ways to help in the year to come. This includes two local graduating seniors receiving $1,000 scholarships from the raffle.
Other projects included assisting the VFW with meals for veterans, hosting a monthly bingo at nursing homes and providing dictionaries to third grade students. The groups donated money, clothing, personal items and household items to a women's shelter, and money, diapers and other baby items to Restoration House, a pregnancy resource center. The animal shelter received donations of dog food and help with vet bills. Also 57 boxes were donated to Operation Christmas Child.
To join the the groups in 2020, Sunshine Ladies meet at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month, and Wednesday Volunteers meet on the first Wednesday. Contact marie_heck@yahoo.com to learn more or visit tangivfc.com.