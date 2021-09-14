Elections delayed
Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the delay of upcoming elections that featured important constitutional amendments.
The governor approved Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's recommendation to move the Oct. 9 election to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election to Dec. 11. “This will allow our staff and local partners more time to properly prepare for a statewide election while ensuring the integrity of our election processes and that our voters’ traditional voting habits are as undisturbed as possible,” Ardoin said.
All parishes will vote on constitutional amendments.
Walker postpones water penalties
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the City of Walker announced it will not be disconnecting service for unpaid bills due Aug. 25. Those accounts will not accumulate penalties.
Bills due Sept. 22, may also be subject to penalty postponement since the storm delayed processing of the bills.
Walker residents need permits to fix damage
Permits are required by the City of Walker to repair storm damage. A remodel permit is available at the City of Walker Permit Department, 13600 Aydell Lane, Walker.
The permits will have no charge. For major changes — such as changing the electrical panel or structural changes — additional requirements and permits are needed. The permit department must be called for an inspection after the work is done.
If a contractor is hired, the contractor must be licensed by the state Contracting Board and with the city. The contractor is the one to obtain the permit. If the homeowner is doing the work, the homeowner must get the permit.
Tickfaw State Park closed
Tickfaw State Park in Springfield is closed until further notice due to flooding, heavy tree damage that needs to be removed, and structural damage to most buildings and cabins.
Other state parks in South Louisiana are in various stages of open and closed. Check to see what is available before heading out.
Dress your dog for Oct. 2 contest
The Bow Wow Ween Costume Contest will be at Fall Fest on Oct. 2.
Follow Rescue Rehome Repeat of South La. on Facebook for information. Sign up at rrrofsouthla@aol.com or pre-register at rescuerehomerepeat.com. For questions, text (225) 788-6940.
Coach Mulkey event postponed
The 2021 Livingston Parish Women's Leadership Event, which LSU Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey was to speak at on Sept. 16, has been postponed. It will be rescheduled.